MCIG, Inc. Records Record Revenue in Cannabis Supply Division

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, representing MCIG’s expansion into providing supplies to growers, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in cannabis, continues to see unparalleled growth and has once again exceeded its best quarterly sales ever.

The highest quarterly sales since inception, with Revenues around $650K, representing sales in Nevada and California, putting it on mark to exceed $2.5M in sales for the fiscal year ending April 30

The division received its first large order from a Canadian Cannabis Company, which it intends to fulfill in the upcoming quarter. With expansion to California, other states, and internationally, MCIG is poised to achieve record sales, as more clients are ordering compliance supply from Cannabis Supply

“The management team of Cannabis Supply has been doing a great job to expend the business and achieve sales targets. We are winning business from other cannabis supply companies by offering our clients wide selection of quality products, competitive pricing and great customer service. We all see 2019 as a great year for our Cannabis Supply Division, ” says Paul Rosenberg, CEO of MCIG.

About MCIG Group (MCIG)

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company’s products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

