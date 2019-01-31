Viomi Announces Updates for its Strategic Value Chain Investments

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced updates with regard to two majority-owned strategic value chain investments, Guangdong Lizi Technology Co., Ltd. (“Guangdong Lizi”) and Guangdong AI Touch Technology Co., Ltd. (“Guangdong AI Touch”).



Guangdong Lizi, a smart water purification system facility focusing on the research, design, production and supply of smart water purifiers and water purifier filters, was established in July 2018 in Foshan, Guangdong Province. The facility began commercial manufacturing operations earlier this month and going forward, Viomi expects a material proportion of its smart water purifier and water purifier filter demands can be supplied directly through this facility.

In addition, Viomi established Guangdong AI Touch in January 2019 in Foshan, Guangdong Province, for the development, production and supply of touch screen components for the Company’s smart products. Guangdong AI Touch has begun its pilot run and is expected to commence commercial manufacturing operations during the first half of 2019. Going forward, Viomi expects a material proportion of the touch screens required for its smart products can be supplied directly through this facility.

“Our strategic value chain investments are an integral part of our ongoing focus to accelerate our innovation, strengthen our market position and maximize our operating efficiency,” said Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Viomi. “We believe the integration of these two facilities into the Viomi platform will provide us with greater control over our supply chain, especially in terms of ensuring the continuity of supply for critical components, optimal quality control, on-time delivery and fulfillment as well as technological expansion, which will ultimately maximize shareholder value through improved cost savings over time. As part of our core strategic focus, we will continue to evaluate additional value chain investments that are complementary to our business and consistent with our overall growth strategy on an ongoing basis.”

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com .

