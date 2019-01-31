World Tungsten Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024: Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Market Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tungsten - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tungsten in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

Hardmetals/Cement Carbides

Steels

Superalloys & Wear-Resistant Alloys

Mill Products

Others

The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:



A.L.M.T. Corp.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Almonty Industries Inc.

Betek GmbH & Co. KG

Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd

Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

H.C. Starck GmbH

International Metalworking Companies

Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Kennametal, Inc.

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Ormonde Mining plc

Plansee Group

QuesTek Innovations, LLC

Sandvik Group

Umicore N.V.

Wolf Minerals Limited

WOLFRAM Company JSC

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Hard Metals/Cemented Carbides

Steels, Superalloys & Wear-Resistant Alloys

Mill Products

Others



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Tungsten: The Steel-Gray Strategic Raw Metal with Remarkable Qualities

Superior Melting Point, Hardness, Density, and Tensile Strength Drive Widespread Demand across Wide Ranging Applications

Select Applications of Tungsten by End-Use Segment: A Snapshot

Tungsten Production and Consumption Worldwide

China: Largest Tungsten Producing and Consuming Country in the World

Other Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World

New & Upcoming Mining Projects to Augment Mine Production

Global Market Outlook

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Market Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Expanding Application Areas for Tungsten with its Unique Properties Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing Materials Spurs Demand for Tungsten

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Myriad Industrial Applications of Hardmetals/Cemented Carbide Benefit Market Expansion

Techniques Used to Protect Equipment from Wear

Growing Use in Electrical & Electronic Applications Propel Demand in Mill Products

Nano Interconnects Using Tungsten

Stable Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Tungsten in High-Performance Mechanical Auto Parts

Studded Snow Tires: A Niche Application

Recovery in Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Benefit Tungsten Demand for Drilling Tools

Wear Resistance, Temperature Tolerance and Anti-Corrosion Benefits Drive Tungsten Demand in Mining Tools

High Tide in Production of Recycled Tungsten

Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy and Poisonous Lead in High Density Applications Augurs Well for the Market

Fall and Rise of Tungsten Prices: A Cause for Concern?



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Tungsten: A Prelude

Properties

Properties of Tungsten

Deposits

Ores/Minerals

Wolframite and Scheelite

Tungstate

Porous Tungsten

Recovered/Reused Tungsten

Mining and Refining

Ammonium Paratungstate (APT)

Tungsten Metal Powder

Ferrotungsten

Tungsten Carbide

Processing of Tungsten into Wire, Rod & Sheet

Pressing

Presintering

Full Sintering

Swaging

Drawing

Applications

Health and Environmental Aspects of Tungsten

Substitutes to Tungsten

Replaced in Various Applications

LED Applications

Brazing Ceramics

Tungsten: A Historic Perspective



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vertical Integration: A Key Trend in the Global Tungsten Marketplace

Globally Recognized Exploration and Mining Companies Foray into Tungsten Mining despite Chinese Domination

Leading Players in the Processed Tungsten Market



5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

A.L.M.T. Corp. (Japan)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)

Almonty Industries Inc. (Canada)

Betek GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Buffalo Tungsten Inc. (USA)

China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. (China)

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (China)

Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd (China)

Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd. (China)

H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)

International Metalworking Companies (IMC) (Israel)

Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Kennametal, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ormonde Mining plc (Ireland)

Plansee Group (Austria)

QuesTek Innovations, LLC (USA)

Sandvik Group (Sweden)

Umicore N.V. (Belgium)

Wolf Minerals Limited (UK)

WOLFRAM Company JSC (Russia)

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Wolf Minerals Shuts the Drakelands Mine

IFG Signs Agreement with the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Xiamen Tungsten to Establish Tungsten Smelting Production Base

Ormonde Mining Achieves Major Tungsten Project Milestone in Spain

Tungsten Mining to Acquire GWR Group's Hatches Creek Tungsten Project

Masan Acquires NHTCM

Apollo Minerals Reopen the World's Highest Grade Tungsten Mine

IRS Receives Grant for La Parrilla Tungsten and Tin Project

W Resources Signs Two Major Long Term Offtake Agreements

Apollo Minerals to Acquire Majority Stake in Couflens Project

NMDC to Acquire Considerable Stake in Nui Phao Polymetallic Mine



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Myriad Industrial Applications Drive Tungsten Consumption

Wear Resistance Features Augment Tungsten Carbide Demand

Tungsten Remains Preferred Material for Alloy Steels

Various Benefits Offered by Tungsten Alloys Drive Market Adoption

Tungsten Copper Alloy Gain Wider Preference

Utah Mine: The Sole Producer of Tungsten in North America

B. Market Analytics



7.2 CANADA

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Favorable Demand from Transportation Application Drive Healthy Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 FRANCE

Market Analysis



7.4.2 GERMANY

A. Market Analysis

High Speed Spot Welding Made Easier with Copper Tungsten Electrodes

B. Market Analytics



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis



7.4.5 RUSSIA

A. Market Analysis

Russia: A Prominent Producer of Tungsten

B. Market Analytics



7.4.6 REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis



7.5 CHINA

A. Market Analysis

China: Global Leader in Tungsten Production and Consumption

Production Scenario

Mine Production: A Regional Perspective

China's Revised Export Policy Expected to Enhance Domestic Ore Production

Surging Demand for Cemented Carbide in Multiple Applications Drive Market Growth

Revolution in Tungsten Nanometer Powder Production

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects in China

Competitive Landscape Summarized

B. Market Analytics



7.6 ASIA-PACIFIC

A. Market Analysis

Increasing Infrastructure Development Drive Strong Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Vietnam Emerges as a Major Tungsten Producer

New & Upcoming Mining Projects to Accelerate Market Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.7 LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7.8 REST OF WORLD



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 52)

The United States (5)

Canada (7)

Japan (3)

Europe (17) France (1) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (5) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)

Latin America (1)

