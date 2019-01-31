World Tungsten Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024: Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Market Outlook
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tungsten in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Hardmetals/Cement Carbides
- Steels
- Superalloys & Wear-Resistant Alloys
- Mill Products
- Others
The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A.L.M.T. Corp.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
- Almonty Industries Inc.
- Betek GmbH & Co. KG
- Buffalo Tungsten Inc.
- China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
- China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
- Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd
- Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.
- H.C. Starck GmbH
- International Metalworking Companies
- Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd.
- Kennametal, Inc.
- Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.
- Ormonde Mining plc
- Plansee Group
- QuesTek Innovations, LLC
- Sandvik Group
- Umicore N.V.
- Wolf Minerals Limited
- WOLFRAM Company JSC
- Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Hard Metals/Cemented Carbides
Steels, Superalloys & Wear-Resistant Alloys
Mill Products
Others
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Tungsten: The Steel-Gray Strategic Raw Metal with Remarkable Qualities
Superior Melting Point, Hardness, Density, and Tensile Strength Drive Widespread Demand across Wide Ranging Applications
Select Applications of Tungsten by End-Use Segment: A Snapshot
Tungsten Production and Consumption Worldwide
China: Largest Tungsten Producing and Consuming Country in the World
Other Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World
New & Upcoming Mining Projects to Augment Mine Production
Global Market Outlook
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Expanding Application Areas for Tungsten with its Unique Properties Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing Materials Spurs Demand for Tungsten
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities
Myriad Industrial Applications of Hardmetals/Cemented Carbide Benefit Market Expansion
Techniques Used to Protect Equipment from Wear
Growing Use in Electrical & Electronic Applications Propel Demand in Mill Products
Nano Interconnects Using Tungsten
Stable Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Tungsten in High-Performance Mechanical Auto Parts
Studded Snow Tires: A Niche Application
Recovery in Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Benefit Tungsten Demand for Drilling Tools
Wear Resistance, Temperature Tolerance and Anti-Corrosion Benefits Drive Tungsten Demand in Mining Tools
High Tide in Production of Recycled Tungsten
Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy and Poisonous Lead in High Density Applications Augurs Well for the Market
Fall and Rise of Tungsten Prices: A Cause for Concern?
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Tungsten: A Prelude
Properties
Properties of Tungsten
Deposits
Ores/Minerals
Wolframite and Scheelite
Tungstate
Porous Tungsten
Recovered/Reused Tungsten
Mining and Refining
Ammonium Paratungstate (APT)
Tungsten Metal Powder
Ferrotungsten
Tungsten Carbide
Processing of Tungsten into Wire, Rod & Sheet
Pressing
Presintering
Full Sintering
Swaging
Drawing
Applications
Health and Environmental Aspects of Tungsten
Substitutes to Tungsten
Replaced in Various Applications
LED Applications
Brazing Ceramics
Tungsten: A Historic Perspective
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vertical Integration: A Key Trend in the Global Tungsten Marketplace
Globally Recognized Exploration and Mining Companies Foray into Tungsten Mining despite Chinese Domination
Leading Players in the Processed Tungsten Market
5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
A.L.M.T. Corp. (Japan)
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)
Almonty Industries Inc. (Canada)
Betek GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Buffalo Tungsten Inc. (USA)
China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. (China)
China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (China)
Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd (China)
Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd. (China)
H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
International Metalworking Companies (IMC) (Israel)
Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Ormonde Mining plc (Ireland)
Plansee Group (Austria)
QuesTek Innovations, LLC (USA)
Sandvik Group (Sweden)
Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
Wolf Minerals Limited (UK)
WOLFRAM Company JSC (Russia)
Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. (China)
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Wolf Minerals Shuts the Drakelands Mine
IFG Signs Agreement with the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Xiamen Tungsten to Establish Tungsten Smelting Production Base
Ormonde Mining Achieves Major Tungsten Project Milestone in Spain
Tungsten Mining to Acquire GWR Group's Hatches Creek Tungsten Project
Masan Acquires NHTCM
Apollo Minerals Reopen the World's Highest Grade Tungsten Mine
IRS Receives Grant for La Parrilla Tungsten and Tin Project
W Resources Signs Two Major Long Term Offtake Agreements
Apollo Minerals to Acquire Majority Stake in Couflens Project
NMDC to Acquire Considerable Stake in Nui Phao Polymetallic Mine
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Myriad Industrial Applications Drive Tungsten Consumption
Wear Resistance Features Augment Tungsten Carbide Demand
Tungsten Remains Preferred Material for Alloy Steels
Various Benefits Offered by Tungsten Alloys Drive Market Adoption
Tungsten Copper Alloy Gain Wider Preference
Utah Mine: The Sole Producer of Tungsten in North America
B. Market Analytics
7.2 CANADA
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Favorable Demand from Transportation Application Drive Healthy Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 FRANCE
Market Analysis
7.4.2 GERMANY
A. Market Analysis
High Speed Spot Welding Made Easier with Copper Tungsten Electrodes
B. Market Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
7.4.5 RUSSIA
A. Market Analysis
Russia: A Prominent Producer of Tungsten
B. Market Analytics
7.4.6 REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
7.5 CHINA
A. Market Analysis
China: Global Leader in Tungsten Production and Consumption
Production Scenario
Mine Production: A Regional Perspective
China's Revised Export Policy Expected to Enhance Domestic Ore Production
Surging Demand for Cemented Carbide in Multiple Applications Drive Market Growth
Revolution in Tungsten Nanometer Powder Production
Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects in China
Competitive Landscape Summarized
B. Market Analytics
7.6 ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
Increasing Infrastructure Development Drive Strong Market Growth in Asia-Pacific
Vietnam Emerges as a Major Tungsten Producer
New & Upcoming Mining Projects to Accelerate Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.7 LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7.8 REST OF WORLD
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 52)
- The United States (5)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (17)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Latin America (1)
