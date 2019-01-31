Global Copper Market 2018-2022 with Antofagasta, BHP, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, and KGHM Dominating
The copper market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2022.
The increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles to drive growth in the copper market. EVs and hybrid vehicles use twice as much copper, in the form of copper pipes and tubes, as compared to conventional vehicles.
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Antofagasta and BHP, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles and the high demand of copper from APAC, will provide considerable growth opportunities to copper manufactures. Antofagasta, BHP, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, and KGHM are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Market Overview
High demand from APAC
Copper was among the most consumed metal in APAC in 2017. End-user industries such as electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, consumer goods, and others have a strong presence in developing countries in APAC such as India and China, leading to high demand for copper.
Fluctuation in copper prices
Fluctuating prices of copper are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global copper market.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Electrical and electronics
- Construction
- Telecommunication
- Transportation
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Primary copper
- Secondary copper
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles
- High demand for copper in green buildings
- Rise in adoption of renewable energy
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Antofagasta
- BHP
- Codelco
- Freeport-McMoRan
- Glencore
- KGHM
