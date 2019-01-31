There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,921 in the last 365 days.

Global Copper Market 2018-2022 with Antofagasta, BHP, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, and KGHM Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The copper market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2022.

The increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles to drive growth in the copper market. EVs and hybrid vehicles use twice as much copper, in the form of copper pipes and tubes, as compared to conventional vehicles.

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Antofagasta and BHP, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles and the high demand of copper from APAC, will provide considerable growth opportunities to copper manufactures. Antofagasta, BHP, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, and KGHM are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Market Overview

High demand from APAC

Copper was among the most consumed metal in APAC in 2017. End-user industries such as electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, consumer goods, and others have a strong presence in developing countries in APAC such as India and China, leading to high demand for copper.

Fluctuation in copper prices

Fluctuating prices of copper are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global copper market.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Electrical and electronics
  • Construction
  • Telecommunication
  • Transportation
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Comparison by type
  • Primary copper
  • Secondary copper
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles
  • High demand for copper in green buildings
  • Rise in adoption of renewable energy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Antofagasta
  • BHP
  • Codelco
  • Freeport-McMoRan
  • Glencore
  • KGHM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqf53w/global_copper?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Copper

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.