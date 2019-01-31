Global Copper Market 2018-2022 with Antofagasta, BHP, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, and KGHM Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The copper market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2022.



The increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles to drive growth in the copper market. EVs and hybrid vehicles use twice as much copper, in the form of copper pipes and tubes, as compared to conventional vehicles.



The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Antofagasta and BHP, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles and the high demand of copper from APAC, will provide considerable growth opportunities to copper manufactures. Antofagasta, BHP, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore, and KGHM are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Market Overview



High demand from APAC



Copper was among the most consumed metal in APAC in 2017. End-user industries such as electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, consumer goods, and others have a strong presence in developing countries in APAC such as India and China, leading to high demand for copper.



Fluctuation in copper prices



Fluctuating prices of copper are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global copper market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be concentrated. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Electrical and electronics



Construction



Telecommunication

Transportation

Others



Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Primary copper



Secondary copper



Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for EVs and hybrid vehicles

High demand for copper in green buildings

Rise in adoption of renewable energy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Antofagasta

BHP

Codelco

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

KGHM



