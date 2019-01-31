Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2019-2021: Patent Information - Patent Number, Holder, Grant and Patent Expiry Details
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2019" report provides comprehensive insights about marketed and Phase III products for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The report includes information of marketed products including their product description, patent details, forecasted sales till 2021 & API manufacturer details by country.
Global API Manufacturers of Marketed Products for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Coverage of API manufacturers for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis marketed products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The manufacturers' details include manufacturers' name along with their location.
Emerging Phase III products for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
This report provides a comprehensive understanding of the emerging Phase III therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis which can turn out to be future prospective competitors for the marketed products. It will also put light on the current market trends. Their forecasted global sales are also provided till 2021.
Scope
- A review of the marketed products for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis including their description, route of synthesis, regulatory milestones, forecasted sales estimates till 2021 and API manufacturer details.
- Patent information coverage of the marketed products including the patent number, holder, grant and patent expiry details
- API manufacturers for the marketed products with location details
- Emerging Phase III product profiles for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis including product description, developmental activities, licensors & collaborators and chemical information
Reasons to Buy
- API intelligence for marketed drugs for the indication and gaining insights of API manufacturers
- Evaluate the marketing status and patent details of products to exploit opportunities for generic drug development
- Design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage by identifying the key patent expiry details and exclusivity with respect to the indication
- Establish a comprehensive understanding of the emerging Phase III products which can be future competitors in this space
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Overview
- Risk Factors
- Causes
- Symptoms
- Pathophysiology
- Prognosis
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
3. Comparative Analysis of Marketed and Emerging Products
4. Marketed Therapies
- Product Description
- Route of Synthesis
- Mechanism of Action
- Pharmacology
- Pharmacodynamics
- Pharmacokinetics
- Adverse Reactions
- Clinical Trials
- Regulatory Milestones
- Product Development Activities
- Product Details
- United States
- Europe
- Global Sales Assessment
- Historical Global Sales
- Forecasted Global Sales
- Patent Details
5. Emerging Therapies (Phase III)
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
- Forecasted Global Sales
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32tkq5/global_idiopathic?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Respiratory Drugs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.