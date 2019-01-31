Rudy L. Kusuma of Team NuVision to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Team NuVision, Rudy Kusuma has developed a completely unique real estate system that not only helps his agents easily earn over $100,000 a year, but also provides exceptional service to his company’s many clients.

Kusuma started Team NuVision while working as a solo, independent agent. Kusuma realized even as a brand-new real estate agent that the reason agents struggle is because they have to look for customers. Even if they are great at what they do, their clients are hurt, because every agent absolutely must devote time for prospecting.

“In 2008, the real estate market crashed, so I did a lot of short sales,” recalls Kusuma. “Most agents were struggling because they didn’t have enough business, meanwhile I didn’t have enough time to serve all my clients. So that's when the idea of putting it together and working as a team came to me.”

In a traditional business, there's a department for manufacturing, a marketing department, a sales team, a customer service team. Each department has a specific responsibility.

“All we are really doing at Team NuVision is bringing a traditional business model to real estate,” says Kusuma. “It looks new in real estate because most real estate agents work independently, but it ought to work like this.”

Whereas your typical real estate agent must do all their own prospecting and follow-ups and process all their own files, with Team NuVision, each individual person on the team is responsible for a specific goal within the transaction, whether buying or selling.

Team NuVision’s marketing department focuses on prospecting and lead generation.

“Every month we get about 2,000 prospective buyers and sellers,” says Kusuma. “We then have an administration staff team whose goal every day is to make sure every lead that comes in, either from radio, billboards or online, is included in our database. Our inside sales team’s role is to call back, check the motivation, see if they're thinking of buying or selling now, and if they do, book the appointments for our outside sales team. The agent simply shows up at the appointment and can focus 100 percent of their time servicing the client. That's the new vision.”

Kusuma says the key qualities his most successful team members have in common is an openness to a new way of doing things and burning desire to help people. Their appointments are booked for them. The only thing Kusuma asks in return is for the agent to serve on the team’s behalf and commit to the company’s culture of service.

“If the people don't believe in our culture or our core values, then they cannot be here,” says Kusuma. “In our culture, we are here to serve. There are four groups of people we serve: the first is the client, obviously; the second is the team members; the third group is our vendors and business partner; the last group is our community. It's a commitment to each other, to the client, to the community that adds value to the transaction.”

CUTV News Radio will feature in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 4th at 3pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Team NuVision, visit www.teamnuvision.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.