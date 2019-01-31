Automotive Steel Market Worth US$78.3 Billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting has published a new report titled ‘Automotive Steel Market (By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles; By Application: Body structure, Power train, Suspension, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2026’.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive steel market size is anticipated to around USD 78.3 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 4.5% CAGR during the forecast time period.

Expanding automobile production, especially in nations like India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, is the key factor impelling the market development. Restoring financial conditions in Europe and Central and South America combined with fast industrialization in developing economies are relied upon to positively affect the market. In addition, strong government initiatives are probably going to make new development open doors for the market in the years to come. Asia Pacific developed as the biggest territorial automotive steel industry in 2018 by virtue of relentless development of car deals in the locale.

China, Japan, and India are the significant markets in Asia Pacific. The Southeast Asian nations are relied upon to observe a critical improvement in the coming years inferable from rising selection of Electric Vehicles (EVs), explicitly in China. This factor is likewise expected to have a decidedly effect on the car steel advertise in the district. Quick extension of the car and transportation industry in developing economies, for example, India, is required to increase the interest for vehicle parts over the estimate time frame. This, thus, will help support the market development in Asia Pacific. In 2016, the automobile production in India was almost 4,488,965 units, which saw an expansion of about 5.8% and achieved roughly 4,782,896 units in 2017.

This, thusly, is foreseen to drive car steel advertise over the gauge time frame. What's more, expanded appropriation of EVs in Spain, Germany, U.K., Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia is required to impel the interest for car steel. Steel makers are concentrating on R&D to grow new items, which take into account the high eco-friendliness necessities. In 2017, POSCO, a South Korean steel maker, created GIGA steel, a lightweight item with high elasticity. In accordance with this advancement, ArcelorMittal additionally created lightweight answers for moderate sized half and half and electric vehicles, and additionally trucks.

The global automotive steel market is segmented into vehicle type, application and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive steel market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. On the basis of application, the global automotive steel market is segmented into body structure, power train, suspension, and others. On the basis of region the global automotive steel market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of the revenue, Asia Pacific captures the largest regional market in 2018 and is said to increase more during the forthcoming years. Extensive research and development activities to cater to increasing need are anticipated back to the market development. Central and South America represented a revenue offer of 3.9% in the worldwide market in 2018. Quickly extending car division in creating nations, for example, Brazil and Argentina, is a noteworthy driving component for the provincial market. According to OICA measurements, Argentina represented a business volume of about 900 thousand unit of vehicles in 2017. In this way, consistent deals volume of vehicles in the district is probably going to emphatically impact the market over the conjecture forecast timeframe.

North America is required to observe a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2026. U.S. is the biggest maker, and in addition purchaser, of engine vehicles in this area. The nation recorded overall vehicle sales of 11.7 million units in the year 2010 to 17.5 million units in the year 2017 as per the OICA measurements of 2017. Car industry in U.S. has been seeing improvements, as far as vehicle type. Approach of top notch, smaller SUVs has emphatically impacted the vehicle deals in the nation. Europe represented 22.8% of the worldwide market volume share in 2018. Recuperation from the financial crisis in Europe has led to an increase in new passenger car registrations, especially in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Besides, buyers in Europe are receiving green and eco-accommodating alternatives that is probably going to expand the generation of EVs, thus impelling the market development.

The key players catering to the global automotive steel market are China Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., Tata Steel Ltd., JFE Steel Corp., United States Steel Corp., JSW Group, HYUNDAI STEEL Co. Ltd. (HSC), and POSCO are a few of the main players in the worldwide market. The players are continuously developing and innovating new products to meet the competitive environment.

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

