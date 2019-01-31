The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, YRIV, ALKS and MKL

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Throughout the class period, Danske Bank A/S allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) that a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

Get additional information about the DNKEY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 to December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the YRIV lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 to November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Throughout the class period, Alkermes plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ALKS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alkermes-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 to December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Markel Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MKL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.