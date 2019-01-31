Former Servers and Bartenders at Landry's, Inc. Filed a Class Action Lawsuit to Recover Overtime Pay

Former employees at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant claim they were not paid at the correct overtime and minimum wage rates

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 24, 2019, former employees (Plaintiffs) of Landry’s, Inc. (Landry’s) filed a class action lawsuit against the company to recover unpaid minimum and overtime wages. Landry’s is a multi-brand dining, hospitality and entertainment corporation that operates over six-hundred (600) establishments throughout the country. Defendant hired Plaintiffs to work as servers and bartenders at its Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant in Maryland.

Plaintiffs brought their case on behalf of themselves and other servers and bartenders who work or worked for Landry’s. Plaintiffs allege that Landry’s violated the Maryland Wage and Hour Law (MWHL) by failing to pay them at the correct overtime and minimum wage rate for all hours worked. Plaintiffs allege that they were only paid the minimum hourly-tip credit wage throughout their employment, even when they performed work that did not give them the opportunity to earn tips for more than twenty percent (20%) of their workweek. A large portion of Plaintiffs’ duties included work that was unrelated to serving food and drinks, such as washing dishes, dusting and cleaning.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “Despite the current status of federal regulations regarding tipped employees, Maryland regulations are clear: employers must pay their servers and bartenders the full minimum wage when such employees are required to perform work during a given workweek that does not give them the opportunity to earn tips for more than twenty percent (20%) of their time.”

Plaintiffs were also subject to other unlawful practices. Plaintiffs allege that Defendant required them and other servers and bartenders to work off the clock. This constitutes another violation of MWHL.

Additional information regarding how servers and bartenders who work or worked for Landry’s can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Diwa, et al v. Landry’s, Inc. (Baltimore City Circuit Court).

