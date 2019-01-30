CORRECTING and REPLACING -- ePlus Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the headline "ePlus Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call" by ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) earlier today, please note that the quarter end dates and conference calls dates have been updated. The corrected release follows.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that on February 6, 2019, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2018. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Date: February 6, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (877) 870-9226, domestic, (973) 890-8320, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, domestic, (404) 537-3406, international Passcode: 6857789 (live and replay) Webcast: http://www.eplus.com/investors (live and replay)

The replay of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and be available through February 13, 2019.



About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus serves a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com .

