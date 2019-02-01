Israel Tennis Centers Foundation student team swinging through South Florida for Winter exhibition tour

ITC Winter 2019 Student Team

Israel Tennis Centers Foundation’s student team 2019 Winter exhibition tour is set to hit the east and west Coasts of Florida during February and March.

On and off the court, we teach in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect and diversity, believing that this will provide the path to building lasting peace.” — Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that the Israel Tennis Centers Foundation’s student team will be embarking on their 2019 Winter exhibition tour, set to hit the east and west Coasts of Florida during February and March.

“When we opened our first center in 1976 no one could have dreamed how much our work would transform the lives of so many Israeli children, preparing them for life,” said ITC Founder Bill Lippy. “And to see how the organization has grown from a single center, to 14 locations, strategically built in underprivileged communities throughout Israel is gratifying beyond belief.”

Israel Tennis Centers Foundation is dedicated to empowering children through sport and education to foster lasting peace in one of the most turbulent areas in the world. Their goal is to teach children of all backgrounds how to live successful lives. "Through the skills learned on and off the court, we teach our children in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring," states Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development. "As we believe, this will set them on the path to building lasting peace within their communities."

On Saturday, February 23rd, the Israel Tennis Centers Foundation team will arrive in Palm Beach County, FL from Tel Aviv. The first exhibition and fundraiser will take place in Boca Raton, FL on Sunday, February 24th. The team will remain in the Sunshine state traveling from coast to coast, through March 19th.

The Florida schedule includes the following exhibitions and events:

February 24th – Boca Raton, FL at The Polo Club

February 27th – Boca Raton, FL at Boca West Country Club

March 1st – Palm Beach Gardens, FL at The Country Club at Mirasol

March 2nd – Wellington, FL at Wycliffe Country Club

March 5th - Sarasota, FL at The Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life at the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

March 6th – Delray Beach, FL at Addison Reserve Country Club*

March 7th – Boca Raton, FL at Boca Grove Country Club

March 8th – Palm Beach Gardens, FL at BallenIsles Country Club

March 11th – Palm Beach Gardens, FL at Frenchman’s Creek Country Club*

March 12th – Boca Raton, FL at St. Andrew’s Country Club*

March 16th - Coral Gables, FL at The Gables Club

March 18th – Naples, FL at the Players Club & Spa at Lely Resort

*These events are by invitation only

The team includes a diverse group of Israeli junior tennis players and their coach representing various Israel Tennis Centers. During their US appearances, in addition to playing tennis, they will share their personal stories about what the ITC has meant to them, their families and the communities in which they live. The ITC represents a safe and nurturing educational environment in which these children can learn vital life values while sharpening their tennis skills.

The focus of the ITC is on empowering children everyday so they can become better human beings. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk, immigrants from Ethiopia, Russia, and the Ukraine along with children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities. The ITC also recognizes the ability of tennis to bring together children from different religions as seen in its highly successful Coexistence Program.

“We are thrilled to provide our children the opportunity to travel to the US and serve as ambassadors for Israel in these communities abroad,” states Glodstein. “It is a phenomenal thing to witness, these children learn so much by having this unique educational experience and getting to meet some of the wonderful people who support them.”

For more information or to attend these exhibitions and events, please go to: www.israeltenniscenters.org or contact Yoni Yair, VP of Development at 954-480-6333 or yyair@israeltenniscenters.org. With the exception of events at Addison Reserve, Frenchman’s Creek and St. Andrew’s Country Clubs, which are by invitation only, all other ITC exhibitions and events are open to the public, advanced registration is required. Tax-deductible contributions are greatly appreciated.



About the Israel Tennis Centers Foundation:

The Israel Tennis Centers Foundation (ITC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the medium of sport to enhance the development of Israeli youth. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITC has helped over 500,000 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The ITC’s 14 centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. http://www.israeltenniscenters.org.

Israel Tennis Centers Foundation

57 W. 38th St, Suite 605

New York, New York 10018

(212) 784-9200



