Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Management Comments

“We had a very active and successful final quarter of 2018 as we closed several significant transactions while achieving or exceeding many of our 2018 business plan goals,” stated Jerry Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. “In addition to the previously announced transactions, we continued to increase our presence in Austin through the acquisition of a 121,000 square foot office property in close proximity to our Broadmoor campus. Also consistent with our business strategy, we sold a 510,000 square foot portfolio located in Silver Spring, Maryland that was owned in a joint venture. We are excited to announce the commencement of our development of 405 Colorado, a 200,000 square foot office building located in the heart of Austin’s CBD. With the additional net sales activity, we used that liquidity to opportunistically repurchase over 3.0 million common shares at a weighted-average price of $12.76 per share which is well below our current net asset value. Based on the fourth quarter activity and our outlook for 2019, we are maintaining our current FFO guidance range of $1.37 to $1.47.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Financial Results

Net income allocated to common shareholders; $121.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. Our fourth quarter results include net gains on sale of real estate totaling $107.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO); $64.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 93.3% occupied and 95.5% leased.

Signed approximately 613,000 square feet of new and renewal leases.

Tenant Retention Ratio: 83% in fourth quarter and 73% for 2018.

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market: 10.8% on a GAAP basis and (4.1%) on a cash basis.

Same Store Net Operating Income Growth: 2.3% on a GAAP basis and 8.7% on a cash basis.

Speculative Revenue: An increase from $31.0 million to $31.5 million, 77% achieved.

Transaction Activity

Austin Acquisitions

As previously announced, we acquired our partner’s entire 50% interest in the 12 remaining buildings within the DRA Austin real estate venture (“Austin Portfolio”) containing approximately 1,570,000 square feet, located in Austin, Texas, valuing the portfolio at a gross sales price of $537.0 million, or $342 per square foot. The transaction closed on December 11, 2018 and all existing mortgages were paid off. This joint venture generated a 27% internal rate of return to our shareholders and we recorded a $103.8 million gain and $28.3 million gain on our promoted interest during the fourth quarter. We funded the transaction using cash-on-hand, proceeds from our Northern Virginia Joint Venture and our unsecured line of credit.





On December 19, 2018, we acquired an office building containing 120,559 rentable square feet located at 4516 Seton Center Parkway, in Austin, Texas, known as Quarry Lake II for a gross purchase price of $39.5 million. The building was 100% occupied at closing. We funded the transaction using cash on hand and our unsecured line of credit.

Dispositions

Northern Virginia Joint Venture

As previously announced on October 16, 2018, we entered into an agreement with the Rockpoint Group to sell a portfolio of 8 properties (the “Portfolio”) containing approximately 1,294,000 square feet, located in the Northern Virginia, for a sales price of $312.0 million. We retained a 15% equity interest in the Portfolio through an unconsolidated real estate venture (the “JV”). The transaction closed on December 20, 2018 without mortgage financing and we received net cash proceeds totaling $262.5 million. The JV intends to obtain mortgage financing during the first quarter of 2019.

Silver Spring, Maryland

On December 28, 2018, the Allstate DC JV, in which we own a 50% interest, sold its interest in a portfolio of three office buildings containing approximately 510,000 rentable square feet located in Silver Spring, Maryland, known as Station Square, for a gross sales price of $107.0 million. After repayment of the first mortgage, our share of the cash received at closing totaled $17.4 million.

Camden, New Jersey

As previously announced, on May 18, 2018, Subaru exercised its option to purchase the National Training Center in Camden, New Jersey. During the third quarter 2018, we placed the National Training Center into service and Subaru took occupancy. The sale closed on December 21, 2018 and we received net cash proceeds totaling $44.9 million and recorded a $2.6 million gain on sale.

Development

Austin, Texas

We will commence the development of 405 Colorado located in the Austin, Texas CBD during the first quarter of 2019. The project is comprised of a 200,000 square foot office building above a structured parking garage containing 520 parking spaces. We are currently in negotiations with an anchor tenant that will occupy approximately 35% of the project and total estimated cost to develop is $114.0 million. We intend to fund the project with cash-on-hand and our unsecured line of credit.

Radnor, Pennsylvania

Penn Medicine has named Brandywine as the designated developer of a 250,000 square foot state-of-the-art multi-specialty outpatient facility located in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Construction of the facility commenced during the fourth quarter 2018 and is scheduled for completion in the first half of 2020. In connection with the agreement, we will acquire adjacent land that can accommodate a 150,000 square foot building and a 125-room hotel. Once the new facility is complete, we will purchase Penn Medicine’s existing medical office building.

Finance / Capital Markets Activity

During the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, we acquired approximately 3.07 million common shares through our market buyback program at an average price of $12.76 per share, or $39.1 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we redeemed 496,928 operating partnership units for $7.0 million of cash.

We have $92.5 million outstanding on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2018.

We have refinanced our $250 million Term Loan C, reducing our effective interest rate by 55 basis points.

We have $22.8 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of December 31, 2018.

Results for the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2018

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $121.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $73.1 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our fourth quarter 2018 results include net gains on the sale of real estate totaling $107.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share and a gain on promoted interest totaling $28.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Our fourth quarter 2017 results include net gains on the sale of real estate totaling $75.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share.

FFO available to common shares and units in the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $64.3 million or $0.36 per diluted share versus $53.7 million or $0.30 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our fourth quarter 2017 results include one-time charges related to liability management totaling $3.9 million for early extinguishment of 2018 bonds, incremental interest totaling $0.8 million related to the make-whole provisions of our 2018 bonds, and $1.3 million charge for the early extinguishment of debt related to the sale of properties in our joint venture located in Austin, Texas. Our fourth quarter 2018 FFO payout ratio ($0.18 common share distribution / $0.36 FFO per diluted share) was 50.0%.

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $136.0 million or $0.76 per diluted share for twelve months of 2018 compared to net income of $115.3 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the twelve months of 2017. Our 2018 results include net gains on the sale of real estate totaling $145.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share and a gain on promoted interest totaling $28.3 million, or $0.16 per share and provisions for impairment on real estate totaling ($71.7) million, or ($0.40) per diluted share. Our 2017 results include net gains on the sale of real estate totaling $112.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.

Our FFO available to common shares and units for the twelve months ended 2018 totaled $247.7 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to our FFO available to common shares and units for the twelve months of 2017, which totaled $229.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share. Our 2017 results include one-time charges related to liability management totaling $3.9 million for early extinguishment of 2018 bonds, incremental interest totaling $0.8 million related to the make-whole provisions of our 2018 bonds, and $1.3 million charge for the early extinguishment of debt related to the sale of properties in our joint venture located in Austin, Texas. Our 2018 FFO payout ratio ($0.72 common share distribution / $1.37 FFO per diluted share) was 52.6%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the fourth quarter of 2018, our Net Operating Income (NOI) excluding termination revenues, write-off of prior straight-line rent receivable and other income items increased 2.3% on a GAAP basis and increased 8.7% on a cash basis for our 76 same store properties, which were 93.2% and 93.3% occupied on December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

We leased approximately 613,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 638,000 square feet during the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter occupancy activity includes 409,000 square feet of renewals, 142,000 square feet of new leases and 87,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 353,000 square feet of executed new leasing scheduled to commence subsequent to December 31, 2018.

We achieved an 83% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with net absorption of 38,000 square feet during the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter rental rate growth increased 10.8% as our renewal rental rates increased 6.4% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 29.5%, all on a GAAP basis.

At December 31, 2018, our core portfolio of 93 properties comprising 16.3 million square feet was 93.3% occupied and we are now 95.5% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after December 31, 2018).

5.6% Dividend Increase

On December 6, 2018, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share and OP Unit payable on January 22, 2019 to holders of record on January 8, 2019. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.76 per common share representing a 5.6% increase from the previous annual dividend rate of $0.72 per common share.

2019 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, our 2019 net income guidance of $0.36 - $0.46 per diluted share has been adjusted to $0.29 - $0.39 per diluted share and 2019 FFO guidance of $1.37 - $1.47 per diluted share remains unchanged. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2019 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2019 Range

Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.29 to $0.39 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.08 1.08 FFO per diluted share $1.37 to $1.47

Our 2019 FFO key assumptions to include:



Core Occupancy improving to a range of 94-95% by year-end 2019 and 95-96% leased;

8-10% GAAP increase in overall lease rates;

2-4% cash increase in overall lease rates;

0-2% increase in 2019 same store GAAP NOI;

1-3% increase in 2019 same store cash NOI;

Speculative Revenue Target: $31.5 million, 77% achieved;

Change in Lease Accounting Treatment: $7.9 million decrease to earnings, or $0.04 per diluted share;

$0.19 per share quarterly dividend;

Acquisition Activity: none

Sales Activity: none

One development start; 405 Colorado

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 178.4 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com .

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS (unaudited) Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,953,319 $ 3,832,348 Accumulated depreciation (865,462 ) (895,091 ) Operating real estate investments, net 3,087,857 2,937,257 Construction-in-progress 150,263 121,188 Land held for development 86,401 98,242 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 39,999 - Total real estate investments, net 3,364,520 3,156,687 Assets held for sale, net 11,599 392 Cash and cash equivalents 22,842 202,179 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,653 and $3,467 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 16,394 17,938 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $11,266 and $13,645 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 165,243 169,760 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 169,100 194,621 Deferred costs, net 91,075 96,695 Intangible assets, net 131,348 64,972 Other assets 126,400 92,204 Total assets $ 4,098,521 $ 3,995,448 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Mortgage notes payable, net $ 320,869 $ 317,216 Unsecured credit facility 92,500 - Unsecured term loan, net 248,042 248,429 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,366,635 1,365,183 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 125,696 107,074 Distributions payable 33,632 32,456 Deferred income, gains and rent 28,293 42,593 Acquired lease intangibles, net 31,783 20,274 Other liabilities 18,498 15,623 Total liabilities $ 2,265,948 $ 2,148,848 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 176,873,324 and 178,285,236 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 1,770 1,784 Additional paid-in-capital 3,200,850 3,218,564 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 14,021 12,445 Common shares in grantor trust, 977,120 and 894,736 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (14,021 ) (12,445 ) Cumulative earnings 796,513 660,174 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,029 2,399 Cumulative distributions (2,183,909 ) (2,053,741 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,820,253 1,829,180 Noncontrolling interests 12,320 17,420 Total beneficiaries' equity 1,832,573 1,846,600 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 4,098,521 $ 3,995,448

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue Rents $ 109,059 $ 104,887 $ 430,656 $ 412,333 Tenant reimbursements 23,531 18,808 82,625 72,620 Termination fees 133 357 1,763 2,370 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 5,026 7,862 22,557 28,345 Other 1,454 1,430 6,744 4,825 Total revenue 139,203 133,344 544,345 520,493 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 39,720 39,888 154,772 150,835 Real estate taxes 14,069 11,142 51,341 45,204 Third party management expenses 2,305 2,569 11,910 9,960 Depreciation and amortization 43,351 46,773 174,259 179,357 General and administrative expenses 5,593 6,741 27,802 28,538 Provision for impairment 14,842 - 71,707 3,057 Total operating expenses 119,880 107,113 491,791 416,951 Operating income 19,323 26,231 52,554 103,542 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,139 478 4,703 1,113 Interest expense (20,108 ) (20,413 ) (78,199 ) (81,886 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (626 ) (628 ) (2,498 ) (2,435 ) Equity in loss of Real Estate Ventures (14,049 ) (2,919 ) (15,231 ) (8,306 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate 2,967 23,246 2,932 31,657 Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate 181 - 3,040 953 Net gain on real estate venture transactions 104,970 52,186 142,233 80,526 Gain on promoted interest in unconsolidated real estate venture 28,283 - 28,283 - Loss on early extinguishment of debt (105 ) (3,933 ) (105 ) (3,933 ) Net income before income taxes 122,975 74,248 137,712 121,231 Income tax (provision) benefit (265 ) (404 ) (423 ) 628 Net income 122,710 73,844 137,289 121,859 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (798 ) (625 ) (965 ) (1,009 ) Net income attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust 121,912 73,219 136,324 120,850 Distribution to preferred shareholders - - - (2,032 ) Preferred share redemption charge - - - (3,181 ) Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (89 ) (82 ) (369 ) (327 ) Net income attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ 121,823 $ 73,137 $ 135,955 $ 115,310 PER SHARE DATA Basic income per Common Share $ 0.68 $ 0.42 $ 0.76 $ 0.66 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 178,530,890 175,985,156 178,519,748 175,484,350 Diluted income per Common Share $ 0.68 $ 0.41 $ 0.76 $ 0.65 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 179,300,321 177,426,365 179,641,492 176,808,166

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 121,823 $ 73,137 $ 135,955 $ 115,310 Add (deduct): Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units 789 621 910 980 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 89 82 369 327 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (104,970 ) (52,186 ) (142,233 ) (80,526 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (2,967 ) (23,246 ) (2,932 ) (31,657 ) Gain on promoted interest in unconsolidated real estate venture (28,283 ) - (28,283 ) - Provision for impairment 14,842 - 71,707 2,730 Other than temporary impairment of equity method investment 4,076 - 4,076 4,844 Company's share of impairment of an unconsolidated real estate venture 10,416 - 10,416 - Depreciation and amortization: Real property 32,663 38,208 137,461 142,548 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 10,283 8,207 35,215 35,920 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 5,717 9,117 25,947 39,622 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (52 ) (54 ) (218 ) (231 ) Funds from operations $ 64,426 $ 53,886 $ 248,390 $ 229,867 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (169 ) (137 ) (697 ) (648 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 64,257 $ 53,749 $ 247,693 $ 229,219 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 1.37 $ 1.29 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 180,620,723 178,906,164 181,081,114 178,287,965 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.72 $ 0.64 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 50.0 % 53.3 % 52.6 % 49.6 %

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 4th QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 97 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2018, a total of 76 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 14.2 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. As of December 31, 2018, 17 properties were recently completed/acquired, one property was in development and three properties were in redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 93.1% during 2018 and 92.8% during 2017. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Revenue Rents $ 92,880 $ 91,847 Tenant reimbursements 20,581 17,876 Termination fees 133 357 Other 435 389 Total revenue 114,029 110,469 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 33,749 32,937 Real estate taxes 11,297 9,205 Net operating income $ 68,983 $ 68,327 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.0 % Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 69,142 $ 67,581 Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 2.3 % Net operating income $ 68,983 $ 68,327 Straight line rents & other (1,223 ) (5,618 ) Above/below market rent amortization (369 ) (456 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 240 338 Non-cash ground rent 22 22 Cash - Net operating income $ 67,653 $ 62,613 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 8.0 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 67,023 $ 61,664 Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 8.7 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net income: $ 122,710 $ 73,844 Add/(deduct): Interest income (2,139 ) (478 ) Interest expense 20,108 20,413 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 626 628 Equity in loss of Real Estate Ventures 14,049 2,919 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (104,970 ) (52,186 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (2,967 ) (23,246 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate (181 ) - Gain on promoted interest in unconsolidated real estate venture (28,283 ) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt 105 3,933 Depreciation and amortization 43,351 46,773 General & administrative expenses 5,593 6,741 Income tax provision 265 404 Provision for impairment 14,842 - Consolidated net operating income 83,109 79,745 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (14,126 ) (11,418 ) Same store net operating income $ 68,983 $ 68,327

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – TWELVE MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)



Of the 97 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2018, a total of 73 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 13.0 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. As of December 31, 2018, 20 properties were recently completed/acquired, one property was in development and three properties were in redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 93.0% during 2018 and 94.1% during 2017. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Revenue Rents $ 330,036 $ 331,647 Tenant reimbursements 68,073 64,389 Termination fees 1,763 1,893 Other 1,617 1,803 Total revenue 401,489 399,732 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 118,776 116,704 Real estate taxes 40,903 35,759 Net operating income $ 241,810 $ 247,269 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year -2.2 % Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 239,157 $ 243,573 Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year -1.8 % Net operating income $ 241,810 $ 247,269 Straight line rents & other (462 ) (5,933 ) Above/below market rent amortization (1,628 ) (2,694 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 732 966 Non-cash ground rent 89 89 Cash - Net operating income $ 240,541 $ 239,697 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 0.4 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other $ 236,436 $ 234,868 Cash - Net operating income, excluding net termination fees & other - percentage change over prior year 0.7 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net income: $ 137,289 $ 121,859 Add/(deduct): Interest income (4,703 ) (1,113 ) Interest expense 78,199 81,886 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 2,498 2,435 Equity in loss of real estate ventures 15,231 8,306 Net gain on real estate venture transactions (142,233 ) (80,526 ) Net gain on disposition of real estate (2,932 ) (31,657 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated assets (3,040 ) (953 ) Gain on promoted interest in unconsolidated real estate venture (28,283 ) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt 105 3,933 Depreciation and amortization 174,259 179,357 General & administrative expenses 27,802 28,538 Income tax provision (benefit) 423 (628 ) Provision for impairment 71,707 3,057 Consolidated net operating income 326,322 314,494 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (84,512 ) (67,225 ) Same store net operating income $ 241,810 $ 247,269





