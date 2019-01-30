Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today reported its results for its fourth quarter December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income increased to $2.5 million compared to $523 thousand in the fourth quarter 2017. Adjusted net income (1) was $3.8 million, which excluded $1.3 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses.

was $3.8 million, which excluded $1.3 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses. Diluted earnings per share was $0.22 compared to $0.07 in the fourth quarter 2017. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) was $0.33, respectively, which excluded $1.3 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses.

was $0.33, respectively, which excluded $1.3 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses. Reported and Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin (1) were 4.59% and 4.62%, respectively.

were 4.59% and 4.62%, respectively. Organic deposit growth of $12.7 million or 5.8% annualized.

Organic loan growth of $22.6 million or 9.4% annualized.

Return on Average Assets was 0.78% annualized for the fourth quarter 2018 including the merger-related expenses.

At December 31, 2018, Book value per share was $16.42 and Tangible book value per share (1) was $14.12.

was $14.12. At December 31, 2018, Total Stockholders’ Equity to Total Assets was 13.54% and Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (1) was 11.87%.

was 11.87%. Completed the acquisition of Comanche National Bank on November 14, 2018. The combined organization has 23 branches and has total assets of $1.5 billion.

On November 27, 2018, announced the definitive agreement to acquire First Beeville Financial Corporation and its Subsidiary, the First National Bank of Beeville.

Dean Bass, Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an outstanding year for Spirit of Texas Bank. We are pleased with our banking metrics, which were particularly favorable when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. We are adding quality clients that are driving growth in both our loan and deposit portfolios, and the Texas markets we serve remain strong. We expect to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio.

“The completion of the Comanche National Bank branches in November and the pending acquisition of First Beeville Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary, The First National Bank of Beeville, gives us confidence that we will maintain our strong performance into 2019 and continue to build long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Bass concluded.

Comanche National Bank Acquisition

On November 14, 2018, The Company closed its previously announced acquisition of Comanche National Corporation and its subsidiary, The Comanche National Bank (together, “Comanche”), in a cash and stock transaction. The closing consideration consisted of approximately $12.2 million in cash and 2,142,857 shares of Spirit’s common stock. Under the terms of the Agreement, each outstanding share of Comanche was converted into the right to receive $30.67 in cash and approximately 5.37 shares of Spirit common stock, plus cash in lieu of any resulting fractional shares. Spirit and Comanche offices and services are expected to be integrated during the first quarter of 2019. The transaction added approximately $350 million in total assets with eight branches in attractive deposit markets, including markets that complement Spirit’s Tarrant County operations and provide for future “fill-in” opportunities.

/EIN News/ --

During the year, the loan portfolio, gross of the allowance for loan losses, grew to $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 14.6% from $954.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and 25.8% from $869.1 million as of December 31, 2017. Loan growth during the quarter was primarily driven by the $116.2 million obtained through the Comanche acquisition.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $700 thousand. The provision for loan losses served to increase the allowance to $6.3 million, or 0.58% of the $1.09 billion in loans outstanding. The nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of December 31, 2018 was 0.46% from 0.39% at September 30, 2018, and 0.41% at December 31, 2017. Annualized net charge-offs were 22 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $1.18 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 35.5% from $872.6 million as of September 30, 2018 and 41.6% from $835.4 million as of December 31, 2017. Demand deposits increased $49.1 million, or 23.6%, from September 30, 2018 and $80.1 million, or 45.3%, from December 31, 2017. Deposit growth during the fourth quarter 2018 was primarily driven by the $297.3 million obtained through the Comanche National Bank acquisition. Demand deposits represent 21.7% of total deposits as of December 31, 2018, compared to 23.8% as of September 30, 2018 and 21.2% as of December 31, 2017. The average cost of deposits were 101 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a 21 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a one basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.59%, an increase of 38 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a decrease of one basis point from the third quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.62%, an increase of 32 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a decrease of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the prior year period was due primarily to the impact of higher interest rates. The slight decrease from the third quarter of 2018 was due to the increase in the average balance of the lower yielding investment securities portfolio obtained through the Comanche National Bank acquisition. The Company expects to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio. Legacy Spirit of Texas net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.76%, an increase of 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest income totaled $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 37.8% from $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest income totaled $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 37.7% from $12.3 million in the same period in 2017. Interest and fees on loans increased by $3.9 million, or 33.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 due to organic and acquired growth in the loan portfolio and the impact of an increase in interest rates. Interest expense was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 36.9% from $2.2 million in the prior year period. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 20 basis points and the growth in the deposit base from the Comanche acquisition.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The primary components of noninterest income in the quarter were gain on sales of loans, net, SBA loan servicing fees and service charges and fees of $1.2 million, $1.0 million and $649 thousand, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 43.5% from $9.5 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by merger related expenses related to the Comanche acquisition and the acquisition of the First National Bank of Beeville which is pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

The Efficiency Ratio was 80.36% in the fourth quarter 2018, including $1.3 million of after-tax merger related expenses, compared to 79.00% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger related expenses that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit’s judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit operates in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Bryan College Station metropolitan areas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives or assumptions of future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “seeks,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions or results to differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results or other events or performance. Because forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions or results, based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates on the date hereof, and there can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not differ materially from expectations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Additional information regarding certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual strategies, actions and results to differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements is included from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), on May 4, 2018. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,817 $ 13,901 $ 13,078 $ 12,291 $ 11,896 Interest and dividends on investment securities 897 202 195 214 201 Other interest income 208 173 215 148 195 Total interest income 16,922 14,276 13,488 12,653 12,292 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,613 2,197 1,941 1,731 1,689 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings 447 389 465 541 546 Total interest expense 3,060 2,586 2,406 2,272 2,235 Net interest income 13,862 11,690 11,082 10,381 10,057 Provision for loan losses 700 486 635 339 671 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,162 11,204 10,447 10,042 9,386 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 649 462 419 357 406 SBA loan servicing fees 1,026 529 548 624 416 Mortgage referral fees 97 160 208 156 103 Gain on sales of loans, net 1,236 1,369 1,041 1,474 974 Other noninterest income 23 47 87 (23 ) 17 Total noninterest income 3,031 2,567 2,303 2,588 1,916 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,988 6,623 6,043 6,858 5,564 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,479 1,279 1,221 1,236 1,381 Professional services 1,806 624 314 311 686 Data processing and network 340 302 321 313 367 Regulatory assessments and insurance 307 266 266 255 235 Amortization of intangibles 390 176 175 176 176 Advertising 81 83 102 115 120 Marketing 154 115 121 118 180 Telephone expense 82 120 114 98 84 Other operating expenses 949 693 704 646 666 Total noninterest expense 13,576 10,281 9,381 10,126 9,459 Income before income tax expense 2,617 3,490 3,369 2,504 1,843 Income tax expense 104 719 688 491 1,320 Net income $ 2,513 $ 2,771 $ 2,681 $ 2,013 $ 523 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,994,467 9,792,032 8,851,446 7,348,992 7,280,183 Diluted 11,450,552 10,360,301 9,306,029 7,543,606 7,566,344

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 22,664 $ 18,212 $ 17,181 $ 18,786 $ 19,054 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 66,351 25,926 35,805 33,509 38,895 Total cash and cash equivalents 89,015 44,138 52,986 52,295 57,949 Time deposits in other banks - 245 245 245 245 Investment securities: Available for sale securities, at fair value 179,461 33,449 34,519 35,802 37,243 Total investment securities 179,461 33,449 34,519 35,802 37,243 Loans held for sale 3,945 5,500 7,715 4,530 3,814 Loans: Loans held for investment 1,092,940 954,074 917,521 882,101 869,119 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (6,286 ) (6,156 ) (6,015 ) (5,727 ) (5,652 ) Loans, net 1,086,654 947,918 911,506 876,374 863,467 Premises and equipment, net 54,086 46,135 44,945 43,343 42,189 Accrued interest receivable 4,934 3,715 3,195 3,115 3,466 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 782 289 289 268 21 Goodwill 19,365 4,485 4,485 4,485 4,485 Core deposit intangible 8,558 2,959 3,135 3,311 3,486 SBA servicing asset 3,965 3,561 3,521 3,512 3,411 Deferred tax asset, net 209 1,667 1,616 1,588 1,480 Bank-owned life insurance 7,401 483 482 480 479 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost 5,304 4,861 4,830 4,802 4,812 Other assets 4,290 2,806 3,207 5,328 3,751 Total assets

$ 1,467,969 $ 1,102,211 $ 1,076,676 $ 1,039,478 $ 1,030,298 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Transaction accounts: Noninterest-bearing $ 256,784 $ 207,727 $ 183,618 $ 178,457 $ 176,726 Interest-bearing 378,822 222,245 220,087 235,831 250,491 Total transaction accounts 635,606 429,972 403,705 414,288 427,217 Time deposits 547,042 442,638 440,978 426,675 408,151 Total deposits 1,182,648 872,610 844,683 840,963 835,368 Accrued interest payable 702 475 431 424 407 Short-term borrowings 12,500 10,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Long-term borrowings 67,916 64,961 66,191 75,203 76,411 Other liabilities 5,407 3,272 2,385 4,909 3,973 Total liabilities 1,269,173 951,318 928,690 936,499 931,159 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 169,939 127,541 127,344 84,952 82,615 Retained earnings 27,003 24,490 21,719 19,038 17,025 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,854 (1,138 ) (1,077 ) (1,011 ) (501 ) Total stockholders' equity 198,796 150,893 147,986 102,979 99,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,467,969 $ 1,102,211 $ 1,076,676 $ 1,039,478 $ 1,030,298

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Loans: Commercial and industrial loans (1) $ 173,892 $ 159,776 $ 149,988 $ 137,400 $ 135,040 Real estate: 1-4 single family residential loans 275,644 244,633 238,606 238,382 232,510 Construction, land and development loans 159,734 155,778 152,558 143,646 139,470 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily) 397,953 324,212 305,405 289,571 285,731 Consumer loans and leases 24,378 18,174 19,588 20,824 22,736 Municipal and other loans 61,339 51,501 51,376 52,278 53,632 Total loans held in portfolio $ 1,092,940 $ 954,074 $ 917,521 $ 882,101 $ 869,119

(1) Balance includes $76.9 million, $75.9 million, $72.4 million, $70.1 million and $67.1 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 256,784 $ 207,727 $ 183,618 $ 178,457 $ 176,726 Interest-bearing demand deposits 124,933 - - - - Interest-bearing NOW accounts 7,961 7,865 7,404 9,475 7,318 Savings and money market accounts 245,928 214,380 212,683 226,356 243,173 Time deposits 547,042 442,638 440,978 426,675 408,151 Total deposits $ 1,182,648 $ 872,610 $ 844,683 $ 840,963 $ 835,368





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits in other banks $ 19,828 $ 120 2.40 % $ 35,656 $ 167 1.86 % Loans, including loans held for sale (2) 1,045,628 15,817 6.00 % 866,798 11,896 5.44 % Investment securities and other 133,669 985 2.92 % 46,002 229 1.97 % Total interest-earning assets 1,199,125 16,922 5.60 % 948,456 12,292 5.14 % Noninterest-earning assets 84,889 78,149 Total assets $ 1,284,014 $ 1,026,605 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 78,237 $ 100 0.51 % $ - $ - 0.00 % Interest-bearing NOW accounts 8,521 3 0.15 % 8,710 4 0.15 % Savings and money market accounts 221,937 368 0.66 % 240,263 357 0.59 % Time deposits 487,811 2,142 1.74 % 412,912 1,328 1.28 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 82,716 447 2.14 % 86,413 546 2.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 879,222 3,060 1.38 % 748,298 2,235 1.18 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 226,976 174,177 Other liabilities 3,281 3,660 Stockholders' equity 174,535 100,470 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,284,014 $ 1,026,605 Net interest rate spread 4.22 % 3.96 % Net interest income and margin $ 13,862 4.59 % $ 10,057 4.21 % Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3) $ 14,076 4.62 % $ 10,290 4.30 %

(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% and 34% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits in other banks $ 19,828 $ 120 2.40 % $ 24,007 $ 140 2.32 % Loans, including loans held for sale (2) 1,045,628 15,817 6.00 % 944,429 13,901 5.84 % Investment securities and other 133,669 985 2.92 % 39,056 235 2.38 % Total interest-earning assets 1,199,125 16,922 5.60 % 1,007,492 14,276 5.62 % Noninterest-earning assets 84,889 77,988 Total assets $ 1,284,014 $ 1,085,480 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 78,237 $ 100 0.51 % $ - $ - 0.00 % Interest-bearing NOW accounts 8,521 3 0.15 % 7,932 3 0.15 % Savings and money market accounts 221,937 368 0.66 % 212,511 338 0.63 % Time deposits 487,811 2,142 1.74 % 442,149 1,856 1.67 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 82,716 447 2.14 % 77,471 389 1.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 879,222 3,060 1.38 % 740,063 2,586 1.39 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 226,976 192,408 Other liabilities 3,281 3,182 Stockholders' equity 174,535 149,827 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,284,014 $ 1,085,480 Net interest rate spread 4.22 % 4.23 % Net interest income and margin $ 13,862 4.59 % $ 11,690 4.60 % Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3) $ 14,076 4.62 % $ 11,803 4.65 %

(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis: Net income $ 2,513 $ 2,771 $ 2,681 $ 2,013 $ 523 Less: Participated securities share of undistributed earnings - - - - - Net income available to common stockholders $ 2,513 $ 2,771 $ 2,681 $ 2,013 $ 523 Weighted average number of common shares - basic 10,994,467 9,792,032 8,851,446 7,348,992 7,280,183 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 11,450,552 10,360,301 9,306,029 7,543,606 7,566,344 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.07 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis: Net income $ 2,513 $ 2,771 $ 2,681 $ 2,013 $ 523 Pre-tax adjustments: Noninterest expense Merger related expenses 1,447 270 - - - Taxes: Tax effect of adjustments (149 ) (55 ) - - - Adjusted net income $ 3,811 $ 2,986 $ 2,681 $ 2,013 $ 523 Weighted average number of common shares - basic 10,994,467 9,792,032 8,851,446 7,348,992 7,280,183 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 11,450,552 10,360,301 9,306,029 7,543,606 7,566,344 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.07





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis: Net interest income $ 13,862 $ 11,690 $ 11,082 $ 10,381 $ 10,057 Average interst-earning assets 1,199,125 1,007,492 982,504 953,749 948,456 Net interest margin 4.59 % 4.60 % 4.52 % 4.41 % 4.21 % Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis: Net interest income $ 13,862 $ 11,690 $ 11,082 $ 10,381 $ 10,057 Plus: Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment 114 113 114 116 233 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 13,976 $ 11,803 $ 11,196 $ 10,497 $ 10,290 Average interst-earning assets 1,199,125 1,007,492 982,504 953,749 948,456 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis 4.62 % 4.65 % 4.57 % 4.46 % 4.30 %

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 198,796 $ 150,893 $ 147,986 $ 102,979 $ 99,139 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 27,923 7,444 7,620 7,796 7,971 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 170,873 $ 143,449 $ 140,366 $ 95,183 $ 91,168 Shares outstanding 12,103,753 9,812,481 9,786,611 7,486,611 7,280,183 Book value per share $ 16.42 $ 15.38 $ 15.12 $ 13.76 $ 13.62 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets per share 2.30 0.76 0.78 1.05 1.10 Tangible book value per share $ 14.12 $ 14.62 $ 14.34 $ 12.71 $ 12.52

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis: Total stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 198,796 $ 150,893 $ 147,986 $ 102,979 $ 99,139 Total assets (denominator) 1,467,969 1,102,211 1,076,676 1,039,478 1,030,298 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 13.54 % 13.69 % 13.74 % 9.91 % 9.62 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis: Tangible equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 198,796 $ 150,893 $ 147,986 $ 102,979 $ 99,139 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 27,923 7,444 7,620 7,796 7,971 Total tangible common equity (numerator) $ 170,873 $ 143,449 $ 140,366 $ 95,183 $ 91,168 Tangible assets: Total assets 1,467,969 1,102,211 1,076,676 1,039,478 1,030,298 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 27,923 7,444 7,620 7,796 7,971 Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 1,440,046 $ 1,094,767 $ 1,069,056 $ 1,031,682 $ 1,022,327 Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.87 % 13.10 % 13.13 % 9.23 % 8.92 %





