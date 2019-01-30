There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,918 in the last 365 days.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today reported its results for its fourth quarter December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income increased to $2.5 million compared to $523 thousand in the fourth quarter 2017. Adjusted net income(1) was $3.8 million, which excluded $1.3 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.22 compared to $0.07 in the fourth quarter 2017.  Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $0.33, respectively, which excluded $1.3 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses.
  • Reported and Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin(1) were 4.59% and 4.62%, respectively.
  • Organic deposit growth of $12.7 million or 5.8% annualized.
  • Organic loan growth of $22.6 million or 9.4% annualized.
  • Return on Average Assets was 0.78% annualized for the fourth quarter 2018 including the merger-related expenses.
  • At December 31, 2018, Book value per share was $16.42 and Tangible book value per share(1) was $14.12.
  • At December 31, 2018, Total Stockholders’ Equity to Total Assets was 13.54% and Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(1) was 11.87%.
  • Completed the acquisition of Comanche National Bank on November 14, 2018. The combined organization has 23 branches and has total assets of $1.5 billion.
  • On November 27, 2018, announced the definitive agreement to acquire First Beeville Financial Corporation and its Subsidiary, the First National Bank of Beeville.

Dean Bass, Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an outstanding year for Spirit of Texas Bank. We are pleased with our banking metrics, which were particularly favorable when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. We are adding quality clients that are driving growth in both our loan and deposit portfolios, and the Texas markets we serve remain strong.  We expect to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio.

“The completion of the Comanche National Bank branches in November and the pending acquisition of First Beeville Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary, The First National Bank of Beeville, gives us confidence that we will maintain our strong performance into 2019 and continue to build long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Bass concluded.

Comanche National Bank Acquisition
On November 14, 2018, The Company closed its previously announced acquisition of Comanche National Corporation and its subsidiary, The Comanche National Bank (together, “Comanche”), in a cash and stock transaction.  The closing consideration consisted of approximately $12.2 million in cash and 2,142,857 shares of Spirit’s common stock. Under the terms of the Agreement, each outstanding share of Comanche was converted into the right to receive $30.67 in cash and approximately 5.37 shares of Spirit common stock, plus cash in lieu of any resulting fractional shares.  Spirit and Comanche offices and services are expected to be integrated during the first quarter of 2019.  The transaction added approximately $350 million in total assets with eight branches in attractive deposit markets, including markets that complement Spirit’s Tarrant County operations and provide for future “fill-in” opportunities.

During the year, the loan portfolio, gross of the allowance for loan losses, grew to $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 14.6% from $954.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and 25.8% from $869.1 million as of December 31, 2017.  Loan growth during the quarter was primarily driven by the $116.2 million obtained through the Comanche acquisition.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $700 thousand. The provision for loan losses served to increase the allowance to $6.3 million, or 0.58% of the $1.09 billion in loans outstanding. The nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of December 31, 2018 was 0.46% from 0.39% at September 30, 2018, and 0.41% at December 31, 2017. Annualized net charge-offs were 22 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $1.18 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 35.5% from $872.6 million as of September 30, 2018 and 41.6% from $835.4 million as of December 31, 2017.  Demand deposits increased $49.1 million, or 23.6%, from September 30, 2018 and $80.1 million, or 45.3%, from December 31, 2017. Deposit growth during the fourth quarter 2018 was primarily driven by the $297.3 million obtained through the Comanche National Bank acquisition. Demand deposits represent 21.7% of total deposits as of December 31, 2018, compared to 23.8% as of September 30, 2018 and 21.2% as of December 31, 2017. The average cost of deposits were 101 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a 21 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a one basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.59%, an increase of 38 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a decrease of one basis point from the third quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.62%, an increase of 32 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017 and a decrease of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2018.  The increase from the prior year period was due primarily to the impact of higher interest rates. The slight decrease from the third quarter of 2018 was due to the increase in the average balance of the lower yielding investment securities portfolio obtained through the Comanche National Bank acquisition.  The Company expects to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio. Legacy Spirit of Texas net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.76%, an increase of 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest income totaled $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 37.8% from $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Interest income totaled $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 37.7% from $12.3 million in the same period in 2017.  Interest and fees on loans increased by $3.9 million, or 33.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 due to organic and acquired growth in the loan portfolio and the impact of an increase in interest rates. Interest expense was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 36.9% from $2.2 million in the prior year period. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 20 basis points and the growth in the deposit base from the Comanche acquisition.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 when compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The primary components of noninterest income in the quarter were gain on sales of loans, net, SBA loan servicing fees and service charges and fees of $1.2 million, $1.0 million and $649 thousand, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 43.5% from $9.5 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by merger related expenses related to the Comanche acquisition and the acquisition of the First National Bank of Beeville which is pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

The Efficiency Ratio was 80.36% in the fourth quarter 2018, including $1.3 million of after-tax merger related expenses, compared to 79.00% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

  1. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger related expenses that are unrelated to its core business.  In Spirit’s judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value.  The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

Conference Call

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the Spirit of Texas call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations.  For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 7, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13686482#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals.  Spirit operates in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Bryan College Station metropolitan areas.  Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives or assumptions of future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “seeks,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual strategies, actions or results to differ materially from those expressed in them, and are not guarantees of timing, future results or other events or performance. Because forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future strategies, actions or results, based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates on the date hereof, and there can be no assurance that actual strategies, actions or results will not differ materially from expectations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Additional information regarding certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual strategies, actions and results to differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements is included from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), on May 4, 2018. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                     
    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $   15,817   $   13,901   $   13,078   $   12,291     $   11,896
Interest and dividends on investment securities       897       202       195       214         201
Other interest income       208       173       215       148         195
Total interest income       16,922       14,276       13,488       12,653         12,292
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits       2,613       2,197       1,941       1,731         1,689
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings       447       389       465       541         546
Total interest expense       3,060       2,586       2,406       2,272         2,235
Net interest income       13,862       11,690       11,082       10,381         10,057
Provision for loan losses       700       486       635       339         671
Net interest income after provision for loan losses       13,162       11,204       10,447       10,042         9,386
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges and fees       649       462       419       357         406
SBA loan servicing fees       1,026       529       548       624         416
Mortgage referral fees       97       160       208       156         103
Gain on sales of loans, net       1,236       1,369       1,041       1,474         974
Other noninterest income       23       47       87       (23 )       17
Total noninterest income       3,031       2,567       2,303       2,588         1,916
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits       7,988       6,623       6,043       6,858         5,564
Occupancy and equipment expenses       1,479       1,279       1,221       1,236         1,381
Professional services       1,806       624       314       311         686
Data processing and network       340       302       321       313         367
Regulatory assessments and insurance       307       266       266       255         235
Amortization of intangibles       390       176       175       176         176
Advertising       81       83       102       115         120
Marketing       154       115       121       118         180
Telephone expense       82       120       114       98         84
Other operating expenses       949       693       704       646         666
Total noninterest expense       13,576       10,281       9,381       10,126         9,459
Income before income tax expense       2,617       3,490       3,369       2,504         1,843
Income tax expense       104       719       688       491         1,320
Net income   $   2,513   $   2,771   $   2,681   $   2,013     $   523
                     
Earnings per common share:                    
Basic   $   0.23   $   0.28   $   0.30   $   0.27     $   0.07
Diluted   $   0.22   $   0.27   $   0.29   $   0.27     $   0.07
                     
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                     
Basic       10,994,467       9,792,032       8,851,446       7,348,992         7,280,183
Diluted       11,450,552       10,360,301       9,306,029       7,543,606         7,566,344
                     

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
                     
    As of
    December 31,
2018 		  September 30,
2018 		  June 30,
2018 		  March 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2017
    (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                    
Cash and due from banks   $   22,664     $   18,212     $   17,181     $   18,786     $   19,054  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks       66,351         25,926         35,805         33,509         38,895  
Total cash and cash equivalents       89,015         44,138         52,986         52,295         57,949  
Time deposits in other banks       -          245         245         245         245  
Investment securities:                    
Available for sale securities, at fair value       179,461         33,449         34,519         35,802         37,243  
Total investment securities       179,461         33,449         34,519         35,802         37,243  
Loans held for sale       3,945         5,500         7,715         4,530         3,814  
Loans:                    
Loans held for investment       1,092,940         954,074         917,521         882,101         869,119  
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses       (6,286 )       (6,156 )       (6,015 )       (5,727 )       (5,652 )
Loans, net       1,086,654         947,918         911,506         876,374         863,467  
Premises and equipment, net       54,086         46,135         44,945         43,343         42,189  
Accrued interest receivable       4,934         3,715         3,195         3,115         3,466  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets       782         289         289         268         21  
Goodwill       19,365         4,485         4,485         4,485         4,485  
Core deposit intangible       8,558         2,959         3,135         3,311         3,486  
SBA servicing asset       3,965         3,561         3,521         3,512         3,411  
Deferred tax asset, net       209         1,667         1,616         1,588         1,480  
Bank-owned life insurance       7,401         483         482         480         479  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost       5,304         4,861         4,830         4,802         4,812  
Other assets       4,290         2,806         3,207         5,328         3,751  
Total assets
 		  $   1,467,969     $   1,102,211     $   1,076,676     $   1,039,478     $   1,030,298  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Transaction accounts:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $   256,784     $   207,727     $   183,618     $   178,457     $   176,726  
Interest-bearing       378,822         222,245         220,087         235,831         250,491  
Total transaction accounts       635,606         429,972         403,705         414,288         427,217  
Time deposits       547,042         442,638         440,978         426,675         408,151  
Total deposits       1,182,648         872,610         844,683         840,963         835,368  
Accrued interest payable       702         475         431         424         407  
Short-term borrowings       12,500         10,000         15,000         15,000         15,000  
Long-term borrowings       67,916         64,961         66,191         75,203         76,411  
Other liabilities       5,407         3,272         2,385         4,909         3,973  
Total liabilities       1,269,173         951,318         928,690         936,499         931,159  
Stockholders' Equity:                    
Preferred stock       -          -          -          -          -   
Common stock       169,939         127,541         127,344         84,952         82,615  
Retained earnings       27,003         24,490         21,719         19,038         17,025  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)       1,854         (1,138 )       (1,077 )       (1,011 )       (501 )
Total stockholders' equity       198,796         150,893         147,986         102,979         99,139  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 		  $   1,467,969     $   1,102,211     $   1,076,676     $   1,039,478     $   1,030,298  
                     

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
  As of
  December 31,
2018 		  September 30,
2018 		  June 30,
2018 		  March 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2017
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial loans (1) $   173,892   $   159,776   $   149,988   $   137,400   $   135,040
Real estate:                  
1-4 single family residential loans     275,644       244,633       238,606       238,382       232,510
Construction, land and development loans     159,734       155,778       152,558       143,646       139,470
Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)     397,953       324,212       305,405       289,571       285,731
Consumer loans and leases     24,378       18,174       19,588       20,824       22,736
Municipal and other loans     61,339       51,501       51,376       52,278       53,632
Total loans held in portfolio $   1,092,940   $   954,074   $   917,521   $   882,101   $   869,119
                   

(1) Balance includes $76.9 million, $75.9 million, $72.4 million, $70.1 million and $67.1 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
  As of
  December 31,
2018 		  September 30,
2018 		  June 30,
2018 		  March 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2017
  (Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $   256,784   $   207,727   $   183,618   $   178,457   $   176,726
Interest-bearing demand deposits     124,933       -        -        -        - 
Interest-bearing NOW accounts     7,961       7,865       7,404       9,475       7,318
Savings and money market accounts     245,928       214,380       212,683       226,356       243,173
Time deposits     547,042       442,638       440,978       426,675       408,151
Total deposits $   1,182,648   $   872,610   $   844,683   $   840,963   $   835,368
                   


SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended
December 31,
  2018   2017
  Average
Balance (1) 		  Interest/
Expense 		  Annualized
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balance (1) 		  Interest/
Expense 		  Annualized
Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits in other banks $   19,828   $   120   2.40 %   $   35,656   $   167   1.86 %
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)     1,045,628       15,817   6.00 %       866,798       11,896   5.44 %
Investment securities and other     133,669       985   2.92 %       46,002       229   1.97 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,199,125       16,922   5.60 %       948,456       12,292   5.14 %
Noninterest-earning assets     84,889               78,149        
Total assets $   1,284,014           $   1,026,605        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $   78,237   $   100   0.51 %   $   -   $   -   0.00 %
Interest-bearing NOW accounts     8,521       3   0.15 %       8,710       4   0.15 %
Savings and money market accounts     221,937       368   0.66 %       240,263       357   0.59 %
Time deposits     487,811       2,142   1.74 %       412,912       1,328   1.28 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     82,716       447   2.14 %       86,413       546   2.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     879,222       3,060   1.38 %       748,298       2,235   1.18 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     226,976               174,177        
Other liabilities     3,281               3,660        
Stockholders' equity     174,535               100,470        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $   1,284,014           $   1,026,605        
Net interest rate spread         4.22 %           3.96 %
Net interest income and margin     $   13,862   4.59 %       $   10,057   4.21 %
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)     $   14,076   4.62 %       $   10,290   4.30 %
                       

(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% and 34% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018
  Average
Balance (1) 		  Interest/
Expense 		  Annualized
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balance (1) 		  Interest/
Expense 		  Annualized
Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits in other banks $   19,828   $   120   2.40 %   $   24,007   $   140   2.32 %
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)     1,045,628       15,817   6.00 %       944,429       13,901   5.84 %
Investment securities and other     133,669       985   2.92 %       39,056       235   2.38 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,199,125       16,922   5.60 %       1,007,492       14,276   5.62 %
Noninterest-earning assets     84,889               77,988        
Total assets $   1,284,014           $   1,085,480        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $   78,237   $   100   0.51 %   $   -   $   -   0.00 %
Interest-bearing NOW accounts     8,521       3   0.15 %       7,932       3   0.15 %
Savings and money market accounts     221,937       368   0.66 %       212,511       338   0.63 %
Time deposits     487,811       2,142   1.74 %       442,149       1,856   1.67 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     82,716       447   2.14 %       77,471       389   1.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     879,222       3,060   1.38 %       740,063       2,586   1.39 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     226,976               192,408        
Other liabilities     3,281               3,182        
Stockholders' equity     174,535               149,827        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $   1,284,014           $   1,085,480        
Net interest rate spread         4.22 %           4.23 %
Net interest income and margin     $   13,862   4.59 %       $   11,690   4.60 %
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)     $   14,076   4.62 %       $   11,803   4.65 %
                       

(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended       
  December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:                  
Net income $   2,513     $   2,771     $   2,681   $   2,013   $   523
Less:                  
Participated securities share of undistributed earnings     -          -          -        -        - 
Net income available to common stockholders $   2,513     $   2,771     $   2,681   $   2,013   $   523
Weighted average number of common shares - basic     10,994,467         9,792,032         8,851,446       7,348,992       7,280,183
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted     11,450,552         10,360,301         9,306,029       7,543,606       7,566,344
Basic earnings per common share $   0.23     $   0.28     $   0.30   $   0.27   $   0.07
Diluted earnings per common share $   0.22     $   0.27     $   0.29   $   0.27   $   0.07
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:                  
Net income $   2,513     $   2,771     $   2,681   $   2,013   $   523
Pre-tax adjustments:                  
Noninterest expense                  
Merger related expenses     1,447         270         -        -        - 
Taxes:                  
Tax effect of adjustments     (149 )       (55 )       -        -        - 
Adjusted net income $   3,811     $   2,986     $   2,681   $   2,013   $   523
Weighted average number of common shares - basic     10,994,467         9,792,032         8,851,446       7,348,992       7,280,183
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted     11,450,552         10,360,301         9,306,029       7,543,606       7,566,344
Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis $   0.35     $   0.30     $   0.30   $   0.27   $   0.07
Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis $   0.33     $   0.29     $   0.29   $   0.27   $   0.07
                   

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis  
(Unaudited)  
                       
    As of or for the Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Net interest margin - GAAP basis:                      
Net interest income   $   13,862     $   11,690     $   11,082     $   10,381     $   10,057    
Average interst-earning assets       1,199,125         1,007,492         982,504         953,749         948,456    
Net interest margin     4.59 %     4.60 %     4.52 %     4.41 %     4.21 %  
Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:                      
Net interest income   $   13,862     $   11,690     $   11,082     $   10,381     $   10,057    
Plus:                      
Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment       114         113         114         116         233    
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis   $   13,976     $   11,803     $   11,196     $   10,497     $   10,290    
Average interst-earning assets       1,199,125         1,007,492         982,504         953,749         948,456    
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis     4.62 %     4.65 %     4.57 %     4.46 %     4.30 %  
                       

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Unaudited)
                   
  As of
  December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity $   198,796   $   150,893   $   147,986   $   102,979   $   99,139
Less:                  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     27,923       7,444       7,620       7,796       7,971
Tangible stockholders' equity $   170,873   $   143,449   $   140,366   $   95,183   $   91,168
Shares outstanding   12,103,753     9,812,481     9,786,611     7,486,611     7,280,183
Book value per share $   16.42   $   15.38   $   15.12   $   13.76   $   13.62
Less:                  
Goodwill and other intangible assets per share     2.30       0.76       0.78       1.05       1.10
Tangible book value per share $   14.12   $   14.62   $   14.34   $   12.71   $   12.52
                   

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
(Unaudited)
                   
  As of 
  December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:                  
Total stockholders' equity (numerator) $   198,796     $   150,893     $   147,986     $   102,979     $   99,139  
Total assets (denominator)     1,467,969         1,102,211         1,076,676         1,039,478         1,030,298  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets   13.54 %     13.69 %     13.74 %     9.91 %     9.62 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:                  
Tangible equity:                  
Total stockholders' equity $   198,796     $   150,893     $   147,986     $   102,979     $   99,139  
Less:                  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     27,923         7,444         7,620         7,796         7,971  
Total tangible common equity (numerator) $   170,873     $   143,449     $   140,366     $   95,183     $   91,168  
Tangible assets:                  
Total assets     1,467,969         1,102,211         1,076,676         1,039,478         1,030,298  
Less:                  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   27,923       7,444       7,620       7,796       7,971  
Total tangible assets (denominator) $   1,440,046     $   1,094,767     $   1,069,056     $   1,031,682     $   1,022,327  
                   
Tangible equity to tangible assets   11.87 %     13.10 %     13.13 %     9.23 %     8.92 %
                   


Contacts:   Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
(713) 529-6600
STXB@dennardlascar.com
     

