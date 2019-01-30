There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,919 in the last 365 days.

United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable March 8, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business February 13, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:  
Meghan Cox Dan Lesnak
Manager General Manager
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6777  T – (412) 433-1184
E – mmcox@uss.com  E – dtlesnak@uss.com

