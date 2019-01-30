United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable March 8, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business February 13, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACTS: Meghan Cox Dan Lesnak Manager General Manager Corporate Communications Investor Relations T – (412) 433-6777 T – (412) 433-1184 E – mmcox@uss.com E – dtlesnak@uss.com



