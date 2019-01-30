Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.