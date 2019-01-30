Business attorney Richard Kranitz comments on recent appeals case involving alleged disability harassment at work

Richard A Kranitz, attorney & business coach in Grafton, Wisconsin Attorney Profile Richard Kranitz Think Business Blog by Richard A Kranitz, Wisconsin Blog of Attorney Richard A Kranitz in Wisconsin Office of Richard A Kranitz in Wisconsin

With heightened sensitivity at the workplace, organizations must keep a watchful eye on the actions of employees that adversely affect others, notes Kranitz

Office of Richard A. Kranitz (N/A:N/A)

the Caldera case highlights the fact-specific nature of any employment discrimination case. Anybody who suffers or suffered from harassment at the workplace should consult an employment attorney” — Richard A. Kranitz, business attorney, Grafton, Wisconsin

GRAFTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With heightened sensitivity as to discrimination and harassment at work, increased by the “#MeToo” movement, organizations must keep a watchful eye on the actions of employees that adversely affect other employees, notes Wisconsin business attorney and coach Richard A. Kranitz in his recently published case comment. The full comment will be published on his Blog at https://richardkranitzblog.blogspot.com/ Plaintiff Augustine Caldera is a correctional officer employed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (hereinafter “CDCR”). Officer Calera has a disability that causes him to stutter, which became the subject of mocking and mimicking by the other employees. Such harassment occurred at least a dozen times over the course of two years. Caldera sued the CDCR and his supervisor under the Fair Employment and Housing Act (hereinafter “FEHA”) for disability harassment. Under the FEHA, plaintiff must “prove the harassment was either severe or pervasive.”After a trial, jury awarded $500,000 in noneconomic damages to Caldera after finding that the harassment was severe and pervasive. Trial court set aside the verdict as excessive and granted the Defendants’ motion for the new trial. Both parties appealed.Court of Appeals rejected the defendants’ contention that harassment was not severe nor pervasive. The Court noted that “[t]he law prohibiting harassment is violated when the workplace is permeated with discriminatory intimidation, ridicule and insult that is sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of the victim's employment and create an abusive working environment.” (internal quotation omitted). Noting that the jury must consider the totality of circumstances, the Court explained that “[i]ncidents of harassing conduct over a short period of time may constitute severe or pervasive harassment.”The Court noted that the harassment occurred in front of others, including an incident where the supervisor mocked Caldera over the prison’s radio system. Prison psychologist testified that the harassment was “at times done in a mean spirited and harmful manner” and “caused Caldera to experience psychological disorders.” Thus, evidence was sufficient for the jury to conclude that the harassment was severe.The Court also found that the evidence was sufficient for the jury to conclude that the harassment was pervasive. “As far as the harassing conduct being pervasive, Dr. Jordan said that he witnessed the harassing conduct on at least 12 occasions. Caldera estimated that Grove had mocked or mimicked his stutter anywhere from five to 15 times. Although neither Dr. Jordan nor Caldera provided exact dates as to when each incident occurred, their testimony reasonably indicates that the harassing conduct roughly took place over a two-year time frame from 2006 to 2008. This is certainly longer than the three-week period the court found to be sufficient in Fuentes.” Thus, the Court concluded that “[i]n sum, there was sufficient evidence—the testimony of several witnesses—to support the jury's factual determination that the harassing conduct in Caldera's workplace was both severe and pervasive (again, the jury only needed to find the harassing conduct to be either severe or pervasive).” Richard Kranitz notes that the Caldera case highlights the fact-specific nature of any employment discrimination case. Any individual who suffers or suffered from harassment or discrimination at the workplace should discuss their case with a qualified employment law attorney. The case is Caldera v. California Department of Corr. & Rehab., 25 Cal. App. 5th 31 (2018).About Richard A. Kranitz (Grafton, Wisconsin)Richard Kranitz is an experienced attorney and business consultant in the areas of corporate, securities and tax planning for corporations, partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies, multi-unit enterprises, and a variety of different non-profit entities. In addition, he has counseled their owners and executives in compensation planning, estate plans, and asset protection.Website: https://advicoach.com/rkranitz/ LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-kranitz-63684b Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richard.kranitz.50 Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-a-kranitz-esq Blog: https://richardkranitzblog.blogspot.com/ News at: https://hype.news/attorney-richard-a-kranitz/n-16281b97-6a6a-4de2-be3e-796f2da08677/stories

NBC News: Microchips Implanted Into Employees Of Wisconsin Business, NBC Nightly News. Some employees of a small Wisconsin company injected a microchip



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.