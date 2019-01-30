Pixelworks Partners with HMD Global to Deliver Advanced Visual Processing Solutions on Nokia Smartphones

Strategic Agreement to Extend Pixelworks’ Industry-leading Technology to a Broad Range of Future Nokia Smartphones

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, and HMD Global , the home of Nokia phones, today announced a partnership to bring high-quality display and video performance to future Nokia smartphones. Building on the success of the PureDisplay featured on the Nokia 7.1, the collaboration will enhance the viewing experience on next generation Nokia smartphones with advanced display processing technologies from Pixelworks.



The Nokia 7.1 helped redefine the mid-range smartphone market, thanks to the successful introduction of HMD Global’s PureDisplay, powered by Pixelworks visual processor. It was the first smartphone to combine Pixelworks’ 4th generation Iris processor and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 platform, delivering unparalleled visual performance on an LCD display.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas said, “As mobile becomes the go-to destination for content viewing, consumers worldwide seek a premium display and video performance. We’ve been delighted by the response to Nokia 7.1 from our fans. The PureDisplay with Pixelworks technology was a significant part of our promise. Superior HDR tone mapping enables cinematic viewing experience when viewing HDR 10 videos or pictures, real-time SDR to HDR conversion technology for an Always HDR experience and local contrast and sharpness enhancement for better viewing experience in all lighting conditions elevates the viewing experience on the Nokia 7.1. We are pleased to continue working with Pixelworks and look forward to bringing this experience to future Nokia smartphones.”

Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices at Pixelworks, added, “Around the globe, more people are watching video on their smartphones, requiring OEMs to improve the visual experience for consumers across all product tiers. HMD Global is significantly advancing the mobile industry by differentiating its PureDisplay solution with our video processing innovations. The Nokia 7.1 with Pixelworks’ enhancements has set a new bar for visual quality in mid-tier smartphones. As imaging and mobile video consumption continue to reach new heights, together HMD Global and Pixelworks are making a premium visual experience more accessible to the masses.”

/EIN News/ -- About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com .

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks creates, develops and markets high-efficiency visual display processing and advanced video delivery solutions for the highest quality display and streaming applications. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to providers of leading-edge consumer electronics and professional displays, as well as video delivery and streaming solutions. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L Perry

P: 214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: info@pixelworks.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.