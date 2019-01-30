New York Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2018. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.



Stockholders should review the 2018 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend 2018

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2018

Non

Dividend

Distributions 3/19/2018 3/29/2018 4/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 6/18/2018 6/28/2018 7/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 9/17/2018 9/27/2018 10/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 12/4/2018 12/14/2018 1/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 Totals $0.800000 $0.371416 - $0.114276 $0.011512 $0.314308

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend 2018

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2018

Non

Dividend

Distributions 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - Totals $1.937500 $1.660740 - $0.276760 $0.027880 -

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend 2018

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2018

Non

Dividend

Distributions 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703040 $0.0070820 - Totals $1.9687500 $1.6875280 - $0.2812220 $0.0283280 -

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 8.0% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend 2018

Capital Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2018

Non

Dividend

Distributions 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.511111 $0.438102 - $0.073009 $0.007355 - 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - Totals $2.011111 $1.723836 - $0.287275 $0.028940 -

About New York Mortgage Trust

/EIN News/ -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets multi-family CMBS, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments, residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related investments.

CONTACT:

AT THE COMPANY

Kristine R. Nario-Eng

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (646) 216-2363

Email: knario@nymtrust.com



