LIFESTART ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF 210 N CARPENTER FITNESS CENTER

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStart, the country's largest multi-tenant corporate fitness management company, announced today the grand opening of the fitness center located within the newly completed 210 North Carpenter building. Managed and owned by Sterling Bay, the 12-story, 206,316 square foot boutique office building is dedicated to elevating the tenant workplace experience. Companies have the opportunity to enjoy all the amenities that 210 North Carpenter has to offer including a tenant lounge, large outdoor terrace with breathtaking views of the city, and full-service fitness facility.LifeStart assisted in the development of the fitness facility which features a rooftop lap pool, large group exercise room with Schwinn spin bikes, Precor cardio machines, Peloton bike, Concept 2 Rowers, and free weight area. A custom Escape octagon unit is the centerpiece of the fitness floor and is decked out with an assortment of functional training equipment including a squat rack, punching bag, battle ropes, TRX’s, and kettlebells. The beautifully designed locker rooms are fully-stocked with spa-quality towels and shower products.LifeStart will be managing the facility, providing highly-skilled fitness professionals and passionate group exercise instructors who specialize in delivering a motivating fitness experience to ensure that all needs and goals of the tenants are met. To further enhance the social atmosphere in the building, LifeStart will be hosting monthly events and specialty classes in the center. DJ lead classes, fitness happy hours, and rooftop yoga classes are just a few things that members can expect to enjoy.About LifeStartLifeStart is a national corporate fitness center development and management company that operates an ever-expanding portfolio of onsite corporate sites across the country. LifeStart provides services throughout their portfolio that position a building’s onsite fitness center as an anchor of the building amenity offerings. LifeStart creates communities of wellness, providing social fitness and wellness strategies that are engaging to the entire tenant population.This site expands LifeStart's portfolio to 85 locations under management.To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net About Sterling BaySterling Bay is a leading investment and development company with expertise spanning all aspects of real estate ownership. Known for creating world-class urban campuses for companies such as Google, McDonald’s, Glassdoor, Dyson and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that transform space, enhance communities and strengthen a company’s culture and brand. Sterling Bay’s team of more than 200 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding $3 billion, and a development pipeline in excess of $8.7 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.