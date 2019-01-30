Hoyer: It Is Now Clear That Republicans Have Every Intention of Using Government Shutdowns as a Tactic

“Today, 163 House Republicans voted against a resolution that says shutting down the government is stupid and bad policy. It is now clear that Republicans have every intention of using government shutdowns or the threat of shutdowns as a tactic to help President Trump get his way on something even when he doesn’t have the votes to pass it in Congress.

“Today’s vote begs the question as to whether Republicans support requiring federal employees to work without paychecks or putting aviation safety at risk for travelers or preventing food safety screeners from protecting consumers. It requires us to ask why these 163 Republicans believe it was appropriate to have lost $11 billion in GDP, which is what the thirty-five-day Trump-McConnell shutdown cost our economy, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

“By refusing to say that they will take shutdowns off the table as an option in their negotiating toolbox, Republicans are sending a dangerous threat to the American people. How shameful.”