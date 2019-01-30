Building & Construction Plastics Market Worth US$182Billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting has published a new report titled ‘Building & Construction Plastics Market (By Product: Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyurethanes, Others; By Application: Roofing [Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethanes, Others], Insulation [Polystyrene, Polyurethanes, Others], Pipes & Ducts [Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Others], Wall Coverings [Polyvinyl Chloride, Others], Windows [Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethanes, Others], Others [Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyurethanes, Others]) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2026’.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building & construction plastics market size is anticipated to around USD 182 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 7.4% CAGR during the forecast time period. Growing populace and developing urbanization across the globe have been providing a fillip to the building & construction plastics market. Also, several government initiatives to advance building structures are anticipated to boost the growth of the building & construction plastics market.

Rising need for cable ties, plastic rivets, and grommets due to their light weight and corrosion resistance property is anticipated to drive building & construction plastics market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Download Free Report Sample For Better Understanding Of This Study@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1002

The market is extremely fragmented with the occurrence of many small and medium producers. The market players are anticipated to compete based on geographical development, quality, price, design and product. These parameters are also expected to ascend the competitive rivalry among the companies over the next nine years.

North America and Europe saw high product penetration attributable to high spending on insides and wooden structures in these districts. Be that as it may, quick development of private, business, and modern structures in Asia Pacific and Central and South America is anticipated to drive industry development in these regions over the anticipated period.

Volatility in raw material costs and strong foothold of present companies in the market are anticipated to be the key parameters challenging the entry of novel companies. Though, a high scope for product growth in terms of strength and design is anticipated to open new opportunities for novel companies, thus raising the threat of new competitors over the forecast period.

View Detail Report With Complete Table Of Content@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/building-and-construction-plastics-market

The global building & construction plastics market is segmented into product, application and region.

On the basis of product, the global building & construction plastics market is segmented into Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyurethanes, and Others. On the basis of application, the global building & construction plastics market is segmented into roofing (polyvinyl chloride, polyurethanes, others), insulation (polystyrene, polyurethanes, others), pipes & ducts (polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyethylene, others), wall coverings (polyvinyl chloride and others), windows (polyvinyl chloride, polyurethanes, and others), and other (polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyethylene, polyurethanes, and others). On the basis of region the global building & construction plastics market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific was the main contributing in 2017. It is probably going to watch increment in infrastructure spending over the coming a very long time by virtue of quick urbanization and developing populace. The administration undertaking and infrastructure market in the locale is required to ascend by roughly 7% to 8% consistently throughout the following decade and reach over USD 5,300.0 billion towards the finish of the forecast period.

Browse All official Market Research Reports Press Releases@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

Explore Our Market Blog@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/blogs

North America is one of the key markets for building and development plastics. Growing development division in nations, for example, the U.S. furthermore, Canada is evaluated to move the market. Rising need for redesign of old structures is foreseen to animate the development of the area amid the estimate during the coming years. Besides, industry exchange bunches from North America, for example, the Plastics Industry Association and National Association of Plastic Industries (ANIPAC) are attempted activities to help the development and improvement of plastics and its end applications.

The key players catering to the global building & construction plastics market are The Dow Chemical, Borealis AG, BASF SE, DuPont, Trinseo, and Solvay SA.BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Borealis AG, DuPont,Trinseo, and Solvay SA, and are a few of the main players in the worldwide market. These players are associated with the generation of plastics for various applications in the infrastructure sector. Organizations associated with the assembling of product for the infrastructure sector are highly combined across the value chain and carry out operations beginning from production to sales and distribution of the products to numerous locations.

Costs of raw materials, for example, ethylene, propylene, and styrene are exceptionally subject to crude oil costs, which are unpredictable in nature. Plastic assembling utilizes 4.0% of crude oil, along these lines, unpredictable costs are foreseen to frustrate the development of the market over the forecast period.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/

Browse More Press Releases: http://www.amecoresearch.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.