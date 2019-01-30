Dr. Steven Silverman introduces new headache and lower-back chiropractic treatments at Thermae Retreat

As part of his existing chiropractic regimen, Dr. Silverman is introducing a new level of pain and wellness management at the Thermae Retreat in Delray.

My whole body approach to enhance overall vitality through chiropractic treatment helps the body recover from pain and improve the quality of life for my patients.” — Dr. Steven Silverman

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of his existing chiropractic regimen, Dr. Steven Silverman is introducing a new level of pain and wellness management for patients at the Thermae Retreat in Delray. These low-impact treatments are for the reduction of pain-inducing headaches and back strain. His whole-body approach to physical medicine targets musculoskeletal conditions that have an adverse effect on health and well-being. As part of his introduction to these methods, Dr. Silverman is providing a free consultation as well as a free spinal exam to all new patients.

As a volunteer practitioner with the Patriot Project, Dr. Silverman volunteers to improve veteran’s healthcare with assistance to all active duty, retired and separated member of the military, as well as their families and spouses at his Delray clinic. These treatments are performed without the use of pharmaceutical pain medications that can cause greater issues later on. Dr. Silverman’s focus is to enhance pain reduction techniques through chiropractic adjustment, exercise and compassionate treatment, returning patient’s bodies to a balanced state of comfort and functionality.

As a committed member of the Delray community, Dr. Silverman strenuously addresses the causes of discomfort and pain through a whole-body approach to healing, offering physical medicine and pain relief as a healthier option to addictive opioid prescriptions. Whether it is shoulder pain or lower back pain, his methodology assists community patients who suffer from addiction return to a drug-free life through the use of chiropractic therapies.

With diagnosis covering arthritis to sciatica as well as back and shoulder pain, Dr. Silverman’s treatments focus on the causation of pain rather than the treatment of the symptoms. This unique approach relieves pain and helps the body begin to heal itself. From innovative headache treatment to migraines, lower back pain to whiplash, Dr. Silverman’s approach provides relief through chiropractic therapy.



Dr. Silverman graduated from Logan University with degrees in Human Biology and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He is licensed in Florida, certified in Acupuncture and has practiced as a Chiropractic Physician for 20 years, as well as administrator of multi-specialty physical medicine and chiropractic care offices throughout Delray Beach and South Florida. Contact Dr. Silverman at (561) 271-6367 or via email at drstevensilverman@gmail.com to arrange a free no obligation consultation and spinal exam.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.