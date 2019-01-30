EtiOsaDecides: MediaRoomHub, BBC, Pulse Nigeria to hold Eti-Osa House Of Reps debate

Media Room Hub, an online media platform in conjunction with BBC and Pulse Nigeria will be organizing a debate for four of the candidates vying for the House of Representatives position in Eti-Osa local government.

The debate scheduled to hold on Tuesday, February 4, 2019 at the Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos will see the candidates reel out their plans to the electorates.

Four candidates vying for the top position have expressed their willingness to partake in the debate expected to have over 200 people in attendance. The four candidates are; Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) who is the candidate of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Ibrahim Obanikoro is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Omotesho Tony Bakare is the candidate for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe is the candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

Journalist, PR Expert, and Media entrepreneur, Samuel Olatunji will be moderating the debate. Digital media support is offered by new digital company, Brooksrock Media.

Speaking on upcoming debate, CEO of MediaRoomHub, Azuka Ogujiuba made it known that the time has come for Nigerians to prioritize the political positions that can make positive change happen faster instead of focusing on the executive positions only.

"Legislature is the closest government to the people. It is amazing how we have not given enough attention to it. They make laws that affect every arm of government and their existence cost government a lot of money. I strongly believe we need to start asking them questions before they get into the house the way we ask the executive arm of government", she says.

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is the world’s oldest national broadcasting organization and the largest broadcaster in the world.

Pulse is Africa’s new media publisher providing 24/7 live news & video content to Africa’s young and mobile readership.

