Genesis HealthCare Recognized as a We Honor Veterans Community Partner

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans often carry experiences from their military service that present unique healthcare challenges, and unfortunately, many of them may not know about, or have access to, specialized care. To help provide Veteran-centric care and support that reflect the important contributions made by these men and women, Genesis HealthCare has been participating in We Honor Veterans, a pioneering campaign developed by National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs.



/EIN News/ -- More than 220 Genesis HealthCare affiliated Centers have been recognized as We Honor Veterans Community Partners, with many achieving a Level Four recognition, the highest recognition of this exciting program. As a Level Four Community Partner, Centers have:

Increased their professional and organizational capacity to provide quality services for Veterans and their families;

Developed and strengthened partnerships with hospices, VA, Veteran organizations and other healthcare organizations;

Promoted hospice and palliative care for Veterans; and

Demonstrated the impact of its Veteran-centric organizational programs.

“We congratulate Genesis HealthCare for their ongoing commitment to Veterans through the We Honor Veterans program,” says NHPCO President & CEO Edo Banach. “We Honor Veterans partners are committed to providing quality Veteran-centric care to the Veteran patients they serve. These organizations have achieved advanced training and have demonstrated advanced proficiency in providing the support these patients need. They understand how a Veteran’s military service, combat experience or other traumatic events, could impact their end-of-life experience.”

In addition to the We Honor Veterans program, Genesis HealthCare has a strong commitment to Veterans across the country. The Company has more than 100 VA Contracted facilities, employs more than 1,200 Veterans and cares for more than 16,000 Veterans each and every year.

The resources of We Honor Veterans focus on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening, and grateful acknowledgment, coupled with Veteran-centric education of health care staff caring for Veterans. To learn more about We Honor Veterans or to support this important work via a secure, online donation, please visit www.wehonorveterans.org.



Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 400 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 29 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,500 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Contact: Lori Mayer

610-925-4138

Lori.Mayer@genesishcc.com



