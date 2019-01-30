Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act

Click here to watch the full remarks.

“The pay freeze President Trump imposed on federal workers has been detrimental to our ability as a nation to recruit and retain the best and brightest citizens to serve in government.”

“After five weeks of an unnecessary, costly, and painful shutdown, the American people have been reminded how critical the work our federal employees perform is to our national security and economic security. Americans were horrified to learn that many civilian federal employees live paycheck-to-paycheck as they do. Even a single month's delay of income sent many of them to food pantries and in search of emergency loans. That isn't right.”

“I'm proud to represent… 62,000 [federal employees]. I’ve met many of them over the years. They are wonderful people dedicated to serving the nation and the people of our country. They deserve better than to be treated like pawns in political games with shutdowns and pay freezes.”

“…We need to make sure pay is keeping pace with the rising cost of living for those who serve this country in civilian roles, as well as those in military roles. They are no less deserving of our gratitude and fair compensation. This bill would ensure that civilian federal employees receive the same – the same 2.6% that all of you voted for on that side of the aisle – for our military personnel. And I honor our military personnel. We should give them that; we should make sure their purchasing power doesn't erode.”

“I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join us in supporting this bill. In doing so, we can show the hardworking men and women… that we do have respect for them; that we do care about their morale; that we do care about their ability to support themselves and their families. We can show them that we value their contributions and thank them for their important service. I urge my colleagues at a time of extraordinary trauma among our federal employees that we show them the gratitude and respect that they have earned and that they deserve."