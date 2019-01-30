KALY Releases Update Highlighting Potential In $14 Billion COPD Treatment Market and Additional Pharmaceutical Markets

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today released a corporate update that includes the latest on KALY’s developments with Puration, Inc, (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) and Generex Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB: GNBT), the company’s research on treatments for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other updates. The comprehensive update is included in its entirety below:



Kali-Extracts, Inc. (“KALY”) is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue from its patented cannabis extraction technology through overlapping go-to-market strategies. KALY is utilizing its patented cannabis extraction process to develop numerous wellness products both internally and through partnerships. Similarly, KALY is utilizing its patented cannabis extraction technology to develop pharmaceutical products internally and through partnerships.



Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA)



KALY has licensed its extraction process to PURA for the production of beverages. With over $1 million in trailing twelve-month sales, PURA’s sales of EVERx CBD Sports Water are growing. KALY is now working with PURA to formulate a 25 MG CBD formula for a new CBD infused water product. Together, PURA and KALY have signed over a $1 million agreement to produce CBD infused water for Generex Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB: GNBT). The GNBT product is expected to be on shelves soon.



Hemp4mula



KALY has introduced its own line of CBD infused candies under the name Hemp4mula. KALY has signed its first distribution agreement for Hemp4mula gum and initiated the production of Hemp4mula gummies. Hemp4mula gum will be on retail shelves soon and for sale on line soon.



Pharmaceuticals



Prior to KALY’s recent acquisition of NCM Biotech (NCM), NCM had conducted numerous trials on various treatment applications of extracts derived from their patented extraction process. KALY recently disclosed having completed an in vitro genomics study to evaluate the impact of its pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts in combination with other therapies on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients. Favorable results prompted the launch of a physiological study whose results will be released later this quarter. The World Health Organization estimates 65 million people worldwide are afflicted with moderate to severe COPD and GlobalData forecasts that the COPD treatment market will reach $14.1 billion by 2025. Other tests for other diseases to include cancer, have been conducted utilizing extracts from KALY’s patented extraction process. Shareholders can expect to see results from these various tests to be forthcoming soon in addition to next steps to advance the various potential treatments to production. KALY is actively working to develop partnerships with established, brand name pharmaceutical companies, to accelerate the further development of cannabis extract treatments.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.



