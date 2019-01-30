Buona Restaurants and ATI Foundation Kick-Off a Month-Long Fundraising Event by Honoring Local Child

/EIN News/ -- Bolingbrook, Ill., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2003 by ATI Physical Therapy, a leading physical therapy provider located in 25 states throughout the nation, has partnered with Buona Restaurants for a storewide fundraising effort.



During the entire month of February, Buona will donate 20 percent of sales to the ATI Foundation, provided an ATI Foundation event flyer is present at the time of payment. All 24 Buona locations in Illinois will honor the flyer. The fundraising effort will be promoted at the more than 180 Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana ATI Physical Therapy clinics.



The ATI Foundation’s mission is to provide resources and funding to children with physical impairments to enhance and sustain a better quality of life​. Since inception, they have helped more than 6,700 children nationwide, many of whom have come from the Northern Illinois community.



“We are excited to partner with Buona to enhance to the lives of physically impaired children within the communities we live, work and serve. Together, we can make an impact on the quality of resources, care and treatment these children have access to day-to-day,” said Terry Williams, Vice President and Executive Director of the ATI Foundation. “At the same time, this fundraising effort enables more exposure to the needs of physically impaired children in Illinois and across the nation.



To kick off the month-long event, Buona’s Oak Lawn location will host an ATI Foundation beneficiary presentation. This special presentation is open to the public and will take place Friday, February 1 at 12:00 p.m. at 6235 W. 95th, Oak Lawn Illinois 60453.



The honorary beneficiary will be Oak Lawn resident Meghan Reilly who is 15 years old and has cerebral palsy. The last two summers, Meghan has been attending the Shady Oaks Camp serving those with disabilities and impairments in Homer Glen, which has made a valuable impact on her emotional and physical growth. The 4-week camp experience costs the family $5,000 out of pocket. The ATI Foundation has committed to helping Meghan get to camp again this summer.



“The Buonavolanto Family is proud to partner with the ATI Foundation on raising funds for Meghan and other local children,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Director of Operations. “We are honored to participate in this fundraising event, and it is our hope that we can help as many families as possible.



Buona has 24 locations in the Chicagoland area, and features “The Original Italian Beef” among other favorites like hand-rolled pizza and specialty sandwiches. To find a Buona near you or to order online, visit Buona.com.



Event flyers can be obtained at any Chicagoland ATI Physical Therapy clinic location (find a location at ATIpt.com) or visit ATIFoundation.com/special-events for more details or to print an event flyer.





Clifton O'Neal ATI Physical Therapy 630-296-2222 clifton.oneal@atipt.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.