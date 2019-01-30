Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Arranges Sale of Net Leased Industrial Property - FleetPride & United Rentals
FleetPride is the largest independent distributor of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts in the U.S. Additionally, the company has a nationwide network of heavy-duty repair and maintenance facilities called FleetCare. FleetPride, together with FleetCare, offers over 490 locations in 45 states.
Founded in 1997, United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,000+ rental locations in 49 states and 10 Canadian provinces, and $11.6 billion OEC of rental fleet including 3,300 classes of equipment.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.