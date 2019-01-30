Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Arranges Sale of Net Leased Industrial Property - FleetPride & United Rentals

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. recently arranged the sale of a net leased industrial property totaling in 95,000 SF on 14.348 acres located at 7749 IH 37 and 7753 IH 37, Corpus Christi, Texas. The property consists of four buildings; three are leased to FleetPride and one to United Rentals . Matthew Cravey of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. represented the Transport Enterprises, Ltd/PEI Properties, Inc. (seller). The sales price cannot be disclosed but the properties were listed for $12,600,000.00FleetPride is the largest independent distributor of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts in the U.S. Additionally, the company has a nationwide network of heavy-duty repair and maintenance facilities called FleetCare. FleetPride, together with FleetCare, offers over 490 locations in 45 states.Founded in 1997, United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,000+ rental locations in 49 states and 10 Canadian provinces, and $11.6 billion OEC of rental fleet including 3,300 classes of equipment.About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/



