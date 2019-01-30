Orlando Magic Unveils the AdventHealth Practice Facility at Amway Center

Magic and AdventHealth continue its shared focus on the whole-athlete, innovations in the health and sports performance field

The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth unveiled today the AdventHealth Practice Facility as part of their expanded partnership featuring a large focus on whole-person health and innovation in the sports medicine realm.

This distinctive partnership will include a collaborative and specialized body of research, providing a unique opportunity to bring together medicine, research and AdventHealth's philosophy of whole-person health — body, mind and spirit — by incorporating elements such as nutrition, sleep and injury prevention and recovery.

“The Magic are thrilled to unveil the AdventHealth Practice Facility and share in our commitment to health and wellness for our athletes and fans," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "Our mission to be world champions both on and off the court starts with our focus on the health and wellness of each of our athletes as well as innovation in the sports medicine realm. AdventHealth is taking us to that next level and shares in our vision building healthier, more active and engaged communities all across Central Florida.”

AdventHealth, formerly known as Florida Hospital, and the Magic continue to work together to develop a world-class sports performance and medical model with the focus on reducing athlete injury, creating the best course of action, optimizing performance and translating those learnings to the broader community. That work includes AdventHealth's close collaboration with the Magic’s high performance director to extend the life of its athletes on and off the court.

Already, AdventHealth scientists are bridging the gap between the research bench and the patient's bedside in an effort to tackle obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Researchers at the AdventHealth Translational Research Institute for Metabolism and Diabetes are looking at metabolism, age-related muscle loss and genetic causes of obesity. The collaboration with Magic will add to that growing body of research.

“AdventHealth and the Orlando Magic have been longstanding partners with a shared goal of making Central Florida a healthier and better place for all,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “This is a unique opportunity to bring together medicine, research and our philosophy of whole-person health. We’re all inspired by elite athletes, and with our partnership with the Orlando Magic, we stand to learn great things from them. It is our hope that our learnings will shape medicine and how we care for all patients.”







About AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division

Founded in 1908 by pioneering Seventh-day Adventists who believed in whole-person health — healing the body, mind and spirit — AdventHealth has grown into one of the largest nonprofit hospitals in the country, caring for more than two million patient visits per year in metro Orlando alone. AdventHealth operates nearly 50 hospitals and hundreds of care centers in nearly a dozen states, making it one of the largest faith-based health-care systems in the United States. AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses 16 hospitals in the six counties in and surrounding metro Orlando: Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Flagler. The Central Florida Division’s care network also includes more than 30 CentraCare urgent-care centers; dozens of sports-rehab and imaging centers; and hundreds of physicians, ranging from primary care to a full spectrum of specialties. AdventHealth Orlando, the division’s flagship campus, serves both as a community hospital and as a major tertiary referral hospital for the region, much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. AdventHealth Orlando is a designated statutory teaching hospital and trains physicians from around the world on the newest technology and procedures. The system provides a wide range of health services, including many nationally and internationally recognized programs in cardiology, cancer, women’s medicine, neuroscience, diabetes, orthopedics, pediatrics, transplant and advanced surgical programs. The AdventHealth Research Institute has more than 250 investigators and more than 500 clinical trials in progress. AdventHealth Orlando is also home to the Translational Research Institute for Metabolism & Diabetes and the Nicholson Center for Surgical Advancement.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 29 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming competed in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League in 2018. Ticket highlights for the 2018-19 Magic's 30th anniversary season in the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under. For ticket information log on to www.orlandomagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

