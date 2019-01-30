Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, TS, IMMU and NVDA

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in YogaWorks, Inc. who purchased shares Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Tenaris S.A. who purchased shares between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in Immunomedics, Inc. who purchased shares between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements. The United States Food & Drug Administration issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.” Upon this news, Immunomedics’ stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

A class action has commenced on behalf of shareholders in NVIDIA Corporation who purchased shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

