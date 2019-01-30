Cato Institute Senior Fellow Randal O'Toole Talks Trains, Transit and Transportation Feb. 7 in Atlanta

Randal O'Toole

'Romance of the Rails,' A Policy Briefing Luncheon and Book Forum

Exhaustively researched exploration of America’s passenger-rail story.” — Patrick Cooke

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randal O'Toole loves trains. As a teenager, he restored historic streetcars. He's traveled hundreds of thousands of miles by train, in 10 countries on four continents.The transportation expert and Cato Institute Senior Fellow sets aside his nostalgia and sentiment to focus on the realities of rail in his new book, "Romance of the Rails: Why the Passenger Trains We Love Are Not the Transportation We Need."What they're saying about his book:*In a January 23 review in The Wall Street Journal , Patrick Cooke describes O'Toole as "a reluctant realist among dreamers," and his book as an "exhaustively researched exploration of America’s passenger-rail story."**"Regardless of whether you are a rail advocate or critic, this book is for you. We can all learn from its remarkable historical insights and extraordinary research, especially as revolutionary changes in America's transport network are certain to change our future travel preferences," writes Joseph Vranich, former president of the High Speed Rail Association, in advance praise of the book.Why are O'Toole's perspective and research so important to policy-makers and residents of metropolitan areas? Because the success of transportation tomorrow hinges on the policy decisions made today.Join the Georgia Public Public Policy Foundation and Randal O'Toole on Thursday, February 7, at The Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta for "Romance of the Rails," a noon Policy Briefing Luncheon and Book Forum. Copies of O'Toole's book will be available for purchase and autograph.Find out more about Randal O'Toole here This event, which is open to the public, is $35 to attend and includes lunch. Registration is required; the deadline to register is Tuesday, February 5. Register at Eventbrite or send your check for $35 per attendee (memo: O’Toole Event) to Georgia Public Policy Foundation, 3200 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Suite 214, Atlanta, GA 30339.Media who wish to attend must contact Benita Dodd at benitadodd@georgiapolicy.org.



