Global Eco Fibres Market Outlook Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities 2016-2026

Global Eco Fibres market accounted for $121.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $398.00 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are awareness about environmental sustainability and conservation, a rise in disposable income of individuals, increasing demand from emerging economies. However, high cost and availability of low-cost substitutes and developing low-cost production techniques are hampering the market share.



Eco fibers are fibers which do not require any pesticides or chemicals to grow. They are naturally resistant to mold and mildew. These fibers are obtained from animal skin (protein fiber) and plants (Cellulose). The regenerated fibers are also called manmade fibers. They are made artificially by using the building blocks provided by nature. The different types of eco fibers include Bamboo, Hemp, Soy and Recycled and upcycled materials.



On the basis of end user, medical segment holds the lucrative market share as due to rapidly expanding healthcare industry owing to the growing awareness regarding hospital related diseases.



By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities by rapid industrialization and favorable government policies regarding textile trade activities are positively influencing the industry growth. Furthermore, increasing population coupled rising living standards have also spurred the high quality, and sustainable garments demand across the region.



5 Global Eco Fibres Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural Fibers

5.2.1 Protein Fiber

5.2.2 Cellulose Fiber

5.3 Organic Fibers

5.4 Recycled Fibers

5.5 Regenerated Fibers

5.5.1 Cellulose

5.5.2 Proteins

5.6 Other Types



6 Global Eco Fibres Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plant Cellulose

6.2.1 Cotton

6.2.2 Coir

6.2.3 Kapok

6.3 Animal Skin

6.3.1 Cashmere

6.3.2 Alpaca

6.3.3 Angora

6.3.4 Camel

6.3.5 Mohair

6.3.6 Silk

6.3.7 Wool

6.4 Other Products



7 Global Eco Fibres Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clothing

7.3 Textiles

7.3.1 Sweaters

7.3.2 Bags

7.3.3 Footwear

7.4 Manufacturing Industry

7.4.1 Driver belts & Conveyor belts

7.4.2 Loop and eye fastening

7.5 Automobiles

7.5.1 Car decors

7.6 Industrial

7.7 Medical

7.7.1 Surgical clothes

7.7.2 Sanitary napkins

7.7.3 Baby & Adult Diapers

7.7.4 Bandages

7.8 Household & Furnishings

7.8.1 Doormats

7.8.2 Toilet tissues

7.8.3 Cotton napkins

7.9 Other End Users



8 Global Eco Fibres Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



Aditya Birla & Group

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd

David C. Poole Company Inc

Eco Fibers

Foss Manufacturing Company LLC

Grasim Industries Limited

J.Korin

Lenzing AG

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co Ltd

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

Teijin Limited

US Fibers

Wellman Plastics Recycling LLC

