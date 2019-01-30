New York Passes ‘The Child Victims Act’ Re-opening the ability of survivors to hold wrongdoers accountable for 12 months

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, Mass., January 30, 2019 – Andrus Wagstaff, PC celebrates the passing of The Child Victims Act in New York on Monday, January 28, 2019. Change to the laws in New York has been long-overdue, as New York has an extensive history of being among the worst in the country at protecting the rights of survivors of child abuse. Fortunately, the law passed 63-0 in the Senate and shortly after passed through the Assembly.

The Child Victims Act extends New York’s statute of limitations to victims to seek civil action against their abusers and institutions that enabled them until they turn 55 years old. It also opens up a one-year, one-time-only period of time, to allow all victims to seek civil action, regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.

“Finally survivors in New York have the ability to seek justice and accountability of abusers and others who turned a blind-eye, allowing minors to be assaulted,” said civil rights attorney, Kim Dougherty, of Andrus Wagstaff, PC. “It’s time to change culture and society and to provide survivors with a voice – it is through their strength, and our advocacy, that enables us to establish necessary change, whether it be through the Courts or legislation. It a true honor to represent survivors in this endeavor, to effectuate some of the most important change needed this century.”

Andrus Wagstaff, PC is here to help survivors find their voice, fight, and bring claims against wrongdoers. Survivors can pursue claims anonymously.

About Andrus Wagstaff

A national civil rights and mass tort law firm, Andrus Wagstaff, PC, has valuable experience helping clients with personal injury and abuse lawsuits. In addition to pursuing legal excellence through top verdicts and settlements, the firm prides itself on providing compassionate, personalized representation.

For more information about the firm, please contact Attorney Kim Dougherty at 508-230-2700 or visit the Andrus Wagstaff, PC website at www.andruswagstaff.com.

