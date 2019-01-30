Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2017-2026: Marine Derived Enzymes in Cosmetics & Use of Micro algae and Marine Algae in Bio-Field Products Fuelling Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Biotechnology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Marine Biotechnology market accounted for $3.93 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the important factors driving the market growth are current applications of marine derived enzymes in cosmetics, use of micro algae and marine algae in bio-field products. However, Lower R&D investment in the field is hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key opportunities is the Marine biotechnological advancements has been resulted successful in diverse fields with increasing investments from venture capitalists.



Marine biotechnology is a pioneering field of in recent science and technology that customs various marine bio resources for a huge number of uses, including the production of food, fuel, often bioactive, compounds and possibly will contribute to prosperous communities, green growth and sustainable industries. Even though marine biotechnology is in an emerging stage, it has unexploited potential and accomplished capability growth prospect for future.



By applications, Marine Natural Products for Medicine segment is held significant growth during the forecast period due to rising investment by key players and other factors like healthy and dietary supplements because they are rich in amino acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals etc. Since the marine environment is the mainly biologically and chemically diverse habitat on the planet, marine biotechnology has, in recent years delivered an increasing number of most important therapeutic products, industrial and environmental applications and analytical tools.



By geography, Europe is anticipated to be one of the leading regions contributing to the global market during the forecast period. With Europe getting better from the economic crisis, the region has been making stable investments in marine biotechnology and is also witnessing the appearance of several small and micro and medium sized enterprise that are making major assistance to the R&D and opening of novel marine-based products. In additionally, the European Union research policy supports a number of collaborative projects in marine biotechnology.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Corals and Sponges

5.3 Macro Algae

5.4 Marine Fungi

5.5 Marine Viruses

5.6 Micro Algae



6 Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biomaterials

6.3 Bioactive Substances

6.4 Other Products



7 Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Marine Animal Technolog

7.3 Marine Plant Technology



8 Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enrichment, Isolation and Cultivation of Microorganisms

8.3 Culture-Independent Techniques

8.4 Large Scale Implementation



9 Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Marine Aquaculture

9.3 Marine Natural Products For Medicine

9.4 Marine Nutraceuticals

9.5 Marine Biomaterials

9.6 Marine Bioenergy

9.7 Marine Bioremediation

9.8 Food & Feed

9.9 Energy and Environment Management Products

9.10 Fine Chemical

9.11 Environment



10 Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare/Biotechnology

10.3 Consumers Products

10.4 Public Services & Infrastructure

10.5 Industrial Products

10.6 Pharmaceuticals

10.7 Supplements

10.8 Cosmetics



11 Global Marine Biotechnology Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



BASF SE

Abbott Laboratories

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nofima

Aker Biomarine

Cyanotech Corporation

New England Biolabs, Inc.

GlycoMar

Pharmamara.

Nutrex Hawaii Incorporated (Subsidiary Of Cyanotech Corp)

Prolume Ltd

Marinova

Qingdao Codo International Ltd

Biolume Inc.

Biotech Marine (Subsidiary Of SEPPIC)

Cp Kelco

Aquapharm

Fmc Geomarine Biotech

