Larson Electronics Releases Portable Explosion Proof Evaporative Cooling System, CID2, 34 Gallon Tank, 30 Inches

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a portable explosion proof evaporative cooling system for use in hazardous work environments. This air chiller features a non-sparking fan and dry mist technology to cool areas that do not have access to traditional air conditioning.



The HAF-AC-30 Class I Division 2 and Class II Division 2 portable evaporative cooling system is rated for use in hazardous location work environments.



This explosion proof air chiller combines a non-sparking fan and dry mist technology to cool Class I Division 2 work areas that do not have access to traditional air conditioning.



This portable cooling is equipped with a 34 gallon tank and 2 separate water filters to cool the work environment for up to 8 hours.





The HAF-AC-30 explosion proof air chiller is rated for use in Class I, Division 2 and Class II, Division 2 rated work environments and comes equipped with a 34-gallon tank with two separate water filters. This durable cooling unit can cool work environments for up to eight full hours and is equipped with NEMA 4X boxes and switches. This cooling system measures 36” wide by 39” deep by 66” tall with a 30” fan and eight spray nozzles that can reach an evaporation zone of 5 feet to ten feet.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof cooling system automatically shuts off when the water reservoir is empty. The fan in this unit runs at 8,723 RPMs and can drop temperatures by 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit. This 175 lbs. unit can cool an area of roughly 3,500 square feet and operates on 120V or 220V AC with an amp draw of only 6.62 on a 120V AC system. This unit is equipped with 20 feet of 16/3 SOOW cord fitted with an explosion proof cord cap and is suitable for use at construction sites, for tank cleaning, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6c94ed0-2e7e-48a2-81bb-fad115ee0038

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/885034a3-4db0-47c6-9f8c-3d1d0f7b76c8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b42c8935-468b-474a-8bec-343abd1eb2c4



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.