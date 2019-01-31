Your Wedding Dance Lessons on Upper East Side in the heads of a pro - Andrey Stanev

You don't know where to start with your wedding dance ? Look no farther : Andrey Stanev will help you create a Dance that will wow everyone at the wedding !

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bride and Groom can’t Avoid Dancing!If you are shy because you do not know how to dance, then the pressure of having to dance at a wedding can cause severe anxiety. If you’re the one getting married, people look to you to be the most joyful person there! Most people do not know how to dance apart from raising both arms in the air and moving side to side. When you are called upon to lead the assembly in celebration, what would you do?The good news is you don’t have to feel insecure when you head out onto the dance floor. There are dance classes you and your wedding party can take to help you learn some important moves for the wedding reception. Imagine how fun it would be to perform a dance number from a classic movie scene, or a famous routine performed by a professional dancer? Your performance would become a cherished memory for years to come! Wouldn’t that feel awesome? With BallroomDanveinNYC Dance Studios wedding dance classes, you will surely be able to surprise all in attendanceLearn to Dance for a Wedding with the pro: Andrey Stanev Do you have a wedding coming up? Does the thought of dancing at the reception leave your stomach in a knot? When you attend a wedding, music and dancing are almost always guaranteed, no matter what culture or type of ceremony it is. Whether you are the best friend, sister, brother, cousin, aunt, uncle or even the bride or groom, you will be expected to dance.Even if you have two left feet and find it difficult to follow a rhythm, there is no escape from dancing at the wedding. The wedding reception is where the bride, groom and their respective families and friends will come together and participate in various dances. These will typically be the first/bridal dance, the father/daughter dance, the mother/son dance, the parents dance, the dollar dance and general dancing. Everyone will be expected to dance in some way or another.Why BallroomDanceinNYC Dance Studios for Wedding Dancing?The instructors at BallroomDanceinNYC Dance Studios can teach you important steps and technicalities to perform a dance. They go at your pace to ensure that you are comfortable at each step. Their ultimate goal is to instill confidence in you so that you become one of the best dancers at the wedding. All along the way, Andrey Stanev professional dance instructors will be there to provide guidance and support as you prepare to make your debut in the world of dance. As you master each step, Andrey Stanev will slowly increase the number and type of steps as well as the level of difficulty as you build toward mastery.Don't wait call : 212-256-1736 today500 East 77 streetNew York NY



