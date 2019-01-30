Avoya Travel Voted Best Host Agency and Best Host Agency Website

Avoya Captures Top Travel Industry Honors for Fifth Consecutive Year in 2019 Travvy Awards

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, was named Best Host Agency for the fifth consecutive year and Best Host Agency Website for the fourth time, in recognition of www.AvoyaTravel.com , with travAlliancemedia’s 2019 Gold Travvy Awards. The 2019 Travvy Award winners were selected by more than 130,000 travel agent reader votes and Avoya is the only travel company to have ever won the Gold Travvy in either category since the award program’s inception.



Avoya Travel President Brad Anderson (R) accepts the 2019 Gold Travvy Award from John Kirk, President and Editor-In-Chief of TravelPulse Canada (L) at the Travvy Award Gala held at Gotham Hall in New York City on January 23, 2019.



Avoya Travel is voted Best Host Agency for the fifth consecutive year and Best Host Agency Website for the fourth time by over 130,000 travel agents in the 2019 Gold Travvy Awards.





The coveted Best Host Agency and Best Host Agency Website awards honor Avoya’s travel leadership, innovation, and its prosperous Shared Success™ model that continues to generate record success for travel professionals, supplier partners, and travelers. In 2018, Avoya launched several new programs as part of the company’s Avoya 2025 plan that drove higher levels of Shared Success. Avoya 2025 focuses on aggressively growing Avoya’s unique vacation platform and creating better, more valuable customer experiences by integrating the personal service of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network™ with advanced vacation planning technology.

Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network continue to outperform their peers in other leading networks with the support of Avoya’s best-in-class agency resources. Avoya’s award-winning patented Live Leads™ program, innovative technology and marketing, extensive professional development and optional educational offerings, exclusive supplier deals and offers, and American Express Travel benefits are among the many Avoya support resources available to help Network members grow highly profitable travel businesses and provide better vacation planning service and value to travelers.

Avoya also leads in cutting-edge technology and design to deliver a better website experience on www.AvoyaTravel.com that showcases the unique value of combining online search with the travel planning expertise of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. On the website, Avoya continues to place travel agents at the center of the customer vacation planning experience. By investing in progressive marketing strategies and technology, Avoya is generating more customer Live Leads than ever before and connecting these travelers with Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to create and book vacations.

“We’re grateful that thousands of travel agents continue to vote Avoya Travel Best Host Agency and Best Host Agency Website in the esteemed Travvy Awards,” said Jeff Anderson, Executive Vice President of Avoya Travel. “Avoya Travel is dedicated to promoting the value of travel agents to consumers and supporting travel professionals to build prosperous businesses, and we continue to develop innovative marketing and technology that will accelerate Avoya’s growth as the number one vacation platform.”

travAlliancemedia’s fifth annual Travvy Awards program recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for outstanding achievement.

Avoya President Brad Anderson accepted the awards on behalf of the Avoya Network at the Travvy Awards gala held January 23, 2019, at Gotham Hall in New York City. He was joined in attendance by Avoya Network members, Suzanne Telan, owner of Silvercat Travel LLC, and Susan Wolfson owner of Go Astro Travel LLC.

The Avoya Network of Independent Agencies continues to grow and reach incredible levels of sales success. To learn more about owning a travel business in the Avoya Network please visit www.JoinAvoya.com .

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world’s most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and one of their largest sellers of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines and travel partners recognize this, as Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises, and more. Today, Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com . Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com .

