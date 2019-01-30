MERGER ALERT – ENFC, VSM and TCF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQGM: ENFC)

Merger Announcement: January 15, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Entegra shareholders will receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBK) stock for each share of Entegra stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $22.36 per share.

To learn more about the ENFC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/entegra-financial-corp .

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM)

Merger Announcement: January 28, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Versum shareholders will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ENTG) for each share of Versum stock they own.

To learn more about the VSM investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/versum-materials-inc .

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF)

Merger Announcement: January 28, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, TCF shareholders will receive 0.5081 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQGS: CHFC) common stock for each share of TCF common stock they own; this represents a value of approximately $21.58 per share. In addition, each outstanding share of 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of TCF will be exchanged for one share of newly-created Chemical preferred stock.

To learn more about the TCF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/tcf-financial-corporation .

