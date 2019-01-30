Kelly Services® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call

TROY, Mich., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The company will host a conference call, including a question and answer opportunity, to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET.



/EIN News/ -- The conference call is available at kellyservices.com , or by dialing (800) 288-9626 (domestic) or (651) 291-5254 (international). The pass code is Kelly Services.

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at (800) 475-6701 (domestic) and (320) 365-3844 (international). The access code is 393792. The web cast will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

About Kelly Services

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly® directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2017 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , & Twitter .

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT :

James Polehna

(248) 244-4586

james_polehna@kellyservices.com



