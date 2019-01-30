HelloFresh to centralise collaboration, document management and legal processes with HighQ legal hub

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQ, in partnership with Digitorney, is pleased to announce that HelloFresh SE will improve the processes of its legal department with the HighQ collaboration platform. The company will use HighQ to virtually and securely handle their day-to-day legal processes, document management and legal transaction management.



"With HighQ, we are digitising our processes, strengthening the digital mindset in our team and positioning ourselves for the future," explains Dr. Christian Ries, General Counsel (SVP) at HelloFresh SE. The leading meal-kit company has expanded internationally in recent years and will use the platform to connect their 20-member legal team based in Berlin, New York, London and Amsterdam.



HighQ will be used to enhance internal collaboration as well as projects with external consultants. The platform will empower lawyers to work on documents in parallel across regions in real time and track the progress of legal projects with dashboards.



HelloFresh will also use the platform to provide a structured, centralised legal hub for legal documents across the entire legal department.



"We are very pleased that HelloFresh has chosen HighQ to enhance the efficiency of their legal work. Their vision to improve collaboration and legal processes across their global team perfectly aligns with the HighQ platform," says James Connor, vice president of sales, EMEA & APAC at HighQ.



"With this step, HelloFresh will be a pioneer in German legal department practice. It is now more important than ever for in-house lawyers to be as efficient as possible by being digitally networked and integrating legal tech solutions into their work at the same time. HighQ is ideal for this," comments Dr. Rüdiger Theiselmann, CEO of Digitorney, HighQ's sales partner.



About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada and New Zealand. HelloFresh delivered 54.7 million meals to 2.04 million active customers worldwide in Q4 2018 (October 1 - December 31, 2018). HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney, Toronto and Auckland.



About Digitorney

Digitorney® is a leading global digital market place in business law. Enterprises have access to more than 5,000 lawyers in approximately 50 countries. For this Digitorney digitally finds the right expert and prepares the facts in a structured manner. In addition, companies can use legal documents and information at the highest professional level by digital means. For lawyers from commercial law firms of all types and sizes, Digitorney offers innovative business development services: they benefit from new business and can make their work more flexible, efficient and more focused in content.



About HighQ

HighQ empowers leading corporate legal departments to transform the way they work and deliver value to their business. We unite internal and external teams with social collaboration, secure file sharing, project management and more, enabling legal departments to ensure data security, drive efficiency and increase productivity. Our platform is flexible, user-friendly and integrates with other leading-edge technology to provide a seamless user experience and maximum return on investment. Founded in 2001, HighQ has grown to a team of more than 350 and is headquartered in London with offices in Kansas City, New York, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Sydney and Ahmedabad.

Beau Wysong HighQ 913.998.6216 beau.wysong@highq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.