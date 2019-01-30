BEER INSTITUTE POLL: 76% OF SUPER BOWL CELEBRANTS PLAN TO DRINK BEER DURING THE BIG GAME

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute today released the results of its latest survey, finding 76 percent of Americans celebrating the Super Bowl this year plan to drink beer as part of their festivities.

Additionally, the poll found 78 percent of those planning to enjoy beer while taking part in Super Bowl activities said it was an important part of the experience, with half of those respondents saying beer was very important to their Super Bowl celebration.

“Across the country, men and women will take a few hours this Sunday to enjoy good friends, good food, good football, and--of course--good beer,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Our nation’s more than 5,600 brewers and beer importers are proud to be part of Super Bowl Sunday, and they have poured their talent and dedication into making sure each celebrant has the right beer for Sunday’s game and future occasions throughout the year.”

The nationwide survey, by Quadrant Strategies, was conducted from January 21, 2019, to January 25, 2019, on behalf of the Beer Institute. The survey was conducted online to 1,175 American adults age 21 years old and older. The survey’s margin of error is ±2.86 percentage points.

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

About Quadrant Strategies

Quadrant Strategies is a research-driven consultancy that works with Fortune 100 companies, global political leaders, major NGOs and issue advocacy groups on some of their highest profile corporate and public affairs issues. Quadrant was founded in 2015 by Billy Mann and Scott Siff, who combined have almost thirty years of experience running market research projects for companies around the globe.

