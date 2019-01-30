Global Airport Security Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Airport Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period



Supporting skilled security along with increasing demand for air travel each year, increasing passenger traffic and high profile terrorist and product smuggling activities across the world are some of the factors that is fuelling the airport security market growth. However, strict regulations to airport security are hampering the market growth. Airport Security is a process in which passengers including staff are being protected from accidents.



Depending on Technology, Cybersecurity has many operational advantages benefitting the public; they have also become vulnerable to cyber attacks such as Corporate Security Breaches, Spear Phishing, and Social Media Fraud. The aviation sector is one the critical infrastructure systems that is not only vulnerable to physical threats, but also cyber threats, especially with the increased use of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) at airports.



On the basis of Securing Technology, Surveillance Systems will work in complex and cluttered environments which require systems engineering solutions for such applications such as airport ground surface management. For coordinated airport security, automated ground surveillance enhances efficient and safe manoeuvres' for aircraft, unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) operating within airport environments.



By Geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities as countries like China, India tend to invest heavily on airport and marine port security technology to enhance security structure in order to confront terrorist attacks. Moreover, countries are also increasingly outsourcing its network infrastructure security in a position to handle complex and multiple threats.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Technology

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Airport Security Market, By Security Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion Detection System

5.3 Network Access Control and Security

5.4 Real-Time Location Systems

5.5 Surveillance Systems

5.6 Physical Access Control Systems

5.7 Screening and Scanning Systems

5.7.1 Passenger Screening SystemS

5.7.2 Hold Baggage Screening

5.7.3 Air Cargo Screening



6 Global Airport Security Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Advanced Imaging Technology

6.3 Backscatter X-Ray

6.4 Explosives And Narcotics Trace Detector

6.5 Millimetre Wave Scanner

6.6 Explosives Detection System

6.6.1 Computed Tomography

6.6.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.7 Biometrics

6.8 Cabin Baggage Screening Systems

6.9 Cyber Security

6.10 Internet Protocol Video Surveillance

6.11 Liquid Explosive Detection

6.12 Metal Detectors

6.13 Perimeter Security

6.14 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.15 Thermography

6.16 Command Control



7 Global Airport Security Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Civilian and Commercial Airport

7.3 Military Airport



8 Global Airport Security Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



Thales Group

American Science and Engineering Inc

Westminster Group PLC

Axis Communications

Scanna MSC Ltd

Bosch Security Systems

RedXDefense LLC

Fisher Research Laboratory

Hitachi Ltd

OSI Systems

MilliVision Technologies

Nuctech Company Ltd

OT-Morpho

CEIA SpA

SAAB AB

Raytheon

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Flir Systems, Inc.

