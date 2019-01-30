There were 20 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,517 in the last 365 days.

Tucows Announces Timing for Q4 2018 Financial Results News Release and Investment Community Call: Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ET

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial results via news release on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, management’s pre-recorded remarks discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.  In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent five days, until Monday, February 18, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest to the Company’s web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Monday, February 25 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.  All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com) and Enom (http://www.enom.com) manage a combined 23 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 38,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (http://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
Loderock Advisors
(416) 519-4196
lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

