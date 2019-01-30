Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market 2017-2026 - Regulatory Barriers is Hampering Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries market accounted for $24.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $47.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



Growing attentiveness toward the harmful effects of Ultra violet rays increase in skin cancer problems and rising demand for anti-aging products are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, regulatory barriers is hampering market growth.



Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries includes a range of chemicals, such as essential oils, polymers, petroleum products, aldehydes, surfactants, fatty-chemicals, pigments, etc,. Which are consumer choice for organic and natural products with conscious of health and beauty, Chemicals that are used for active ingredients will advantage from continued gains in cosmeceutical products and great value Nano scale additives.



By application, skincare is estimated to grow higher with respective to the increasing skincare goods because of fragrance, colour and aesthetic sense. The application of chemicals substances in skincare products is rising globally as manufacturers are out coming in market with new and inventive products for definite form of skin and curing specific problems etc.



By geography, North America is anticipated to grow the largest market during the forecast period due to the manufacturers are rising innovations in packaging and product along with high quality and technological products. Also, the supply channel for products these products is very proficient, which enhances its sales in the country.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market, By Chemical Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Xylene

5.3 Triclosan

5.4 Synthetic Fragrances

5.5 Synthetic Colors

5.6 Sodium Laureth and Lauryl Sulphate

5.7 Phthalates

5.8 Perfume/Parfum

5.9 Paraphenylenediamine

5.10 Parabens

5.11 Formaldehyde

5.12 Ethyl Alcohol

5.13 Alpha Hydroxy Acids

5.14 Alkylphenol Ethoxylates



6 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market, By Ingredients

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Ingredients

6.3 Functional Ingredients

6.4 Specialty Additives



7 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Skin Care Products

7.3 Shaving Products

7.4 Personal Hygiene Products

7.5 Oral Hygiene Products

7.6 Hair Care Products

7.7 Fragrance Products

7.8 Color Cosmetic and Nail Care Products

7.9 Bath and Shower Products

7.10 Baby Care Products



8 Global Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Dow Chemical Co.

10.3 Honeywell International

10.4 Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

10.5 Lanxess Ag

10.6 Lubrizol Corporation

10.7 Lonza Group

10.8 Solvay-Rhodia

10.9 Evonik Industries AG

10.10 Eastman Chemical Company,

10.11 AkzoNobel

10.12 Givaudan SA

10.13 FMC Corporation

10.14 International Flavors And Fragrances Inc.

10.15 Ashland Inc.

10.16 Firmenich SA

10.17 Croda International Plc

10.18 Emery Oleochemicals Group

10.19 Stepan Company

10.20 Clariant International Ltd.

10.21 Bio-Botanica

10.22 Alka Chemical Industries

10.23 Active Organics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rw7xjp/global_chemicals?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cosmetics, Cosmetic Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.