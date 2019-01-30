Global Winter Tire Market Outlook Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities 2016-2026
Global Winter Tire Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Rising growth in the automobile industry particularly in countries with cold climates, growing number of automobiles for both personal and commercial uses, growth of Winter Tires hand in hand with vehicle production are the key driving factors for the market growth. Winter tires is a niche market and is restricted to cold regions, thus acting as a restraining factor for the expansion of the market.
Winter tires are made from advanced rubber compounds possessing unique tread patterns in order to increase traction while driving on snow and ice. The rubber tread of all-season tires or summer tires becomes stiff in cold conditions and fails to provide the required traction. Usage of advanced rubber compounds and resins in manufacturing of winter tires enables to regain the necessary traction and hence, are widely accepted in countries that experience cold climates.
Based on Rim Size, the 18 inch - 21 inch segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Rising sales of SUVs and cross-over's and trends of higher rim size are boosting the demand for winter tires in the 18-inch to 21-inch segment. Demand for large wheels due to their high aesthetic appearance is fueling the demand for bigger rim-size tires. Tires with larger rim size provide better stability and cornering performance as they have shorter tire sidewalls.
By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate due to be the global leader in terms of demand for winter tires, amid presence of countries which offer several incentives and impose certain regulations for the adoption of winter tires. Eastern Europe is also a prominent region, due to presence of snowy regions of Russia and Poland.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Winter Tire Market, By Stud Presence
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Studded
5.3 Studless
6 Global Winter Tire Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 After Market
6.3 Identity Access Management (IAM)
6.4 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
6.5 Original Equipment Supplier (OES)
7 Global Winter Tire Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Passenger Cars
7.2.1 Standard
7.2.2 High Performance
7.3 Light Motor Vehicles
7.3.1 SUVs
7.4 Medium Motor Vehicles
7.5 Heavy Motor Vehicles
7.5.1 Commercial Trucks
7.5.2 Bus
8 Global Winter Tire Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tread Type
8.3 Performance (Pass Cars)
8.4 Tier
9 Global Winter Tire Market, By Width
9.1 Introduction
9.2 150-200mm
9.3 201-250mm
9.4 251-300mm
9.5 300-400mm
9.6 Above 400mm
10 Global Winter Tire Market, By Rim Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 12''- 17''
10.3 18''- 21''
10.4 > 22.5''
11 Global Winter Tire Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Bridgestone Corporation
13.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co Ltd
13.3 Continental Aktiengesellschaft
13.4 Cooper Tire
13.5 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
13.6 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO LTD
13.7 Hankook Tire Co Ltd
13.8 JSC Cordiant
13.9 Kumho Tire
13.10 Michelin
13.11 N.V. Apollo Vredestein BeLux S.A.
13.12 Nexen Tire Corporation
13.13 Nizhnekamskshina
13.14 Nokian Tyres plc
13.15 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
13.16 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd
13.17 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
13.18 The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd
13.19 Toyo Tire & Rubber Company
13.20 Zhongce Rubber Group Co Ltd
