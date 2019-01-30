Global Winter Tire Market Outlook Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities 2016-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Winter Tire - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Winter Tire Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Rising growth in the automobile industry particularly in countries with cold climates, growing number of automobiles for both personal and commercial uses, growth of Winter Tires hand in hand with vehicle production are the key driving factors for the market growth. Winter tires is a niche market and is restricted to cold regions, thus acting as a restraining factor for the expansion of the market.



Winter tires are made from advanced rubber compounds possessing unique tread patterns in order to increase traction while driving on snow and ice. The rubber tread of all-season tires or summer tires becomes stiff in cold conditions and fails to provide the required traction. Usage of advanced rubber compounds and resins in manufacturing of winter tires enables to regain the necessary traction and hence, are widely accepted in countries that experience cold climates.



Based on Rim Size, the 18 inch - 21 inch segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Rising sales of SUVs and cross-over's and trends of higher rim size are boosting the demand for winter tires in the 18-inch to 21-inch segment. Demand for large wheels due to their high aesthetic appearance is fueling the demand for bigger rim-size tires. Tires with larger rim size provide better stability and cornering performance as they have shorter tire sidewalls.



By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate due to be the global leader in terms of demand for winter tires, amid presence of countries which offer several incentives and impose certain regulations for the adoption of winter tires. Eastern Europe is also a prominent region, due to presence of snowy regions of Russia and Poland.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Winter Tire Market, By Stud Presence

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Studded

5.3 Studless



6 Global Winter Tire Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 After Market

6.3 Identity Access Management (IAM)

6.4 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

6.5 Original Equipment Supplier (OES)



7 Global Winter Tire Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.2.1 Standard

7.2.2 High Performance

7.3 Light Motor Vehicles

7.3.1 SUVs

7.4 Medium Motor Vehicles

7.5 Heavy Motor Vehicles

7.5.1 Commercial Trucks

7.5.2 Bus



8 Global Winter Tire Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tread Type

8.3 Performance (Pass Cars)

8.4 Tier



9 Global Winter Tire Market, By Width

9.1 Introduction

9.2 150-200mm

9.3 201-250mm

9.4 251-300mm

9.5 300-400mm

9.6 Above 400mm



10 Global Winter Tire Market, By Rim Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 12''- 17''

10.3 18''- 21''

10.4 > 22.5''



11 Global Winter Tire Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Bridgestone Corporation

13.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co Ltd

13.3 Continental Aktiengesellschaft

13.4 Cooper Tire

13.5 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

13.6 Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO LTD

13.7 Hankook Tire Co Ltd

13.8 JSC Cordiant

13.9 Kumho Tire

13.10 Michelin

13.11 N.V. Apollo Vredestein BeLux S.A.

13.12 Nexen Tire Corporation

13.13 Nizhnekamskshina

13.14 Nokian Tyres plc

13.15 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

13.16 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

13.17 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

13.18 The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd

13.19 Toyo Tire & Rubber Company

13.20 Zhongce Rubber Group Co Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h3rhr/global_winter?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

