Global Frozen Bakery Products Market 2017-2018 & 2026 by Technology, Distribution Channel, Specialty Type, & Products

Global Frozen Bakery Products market accounted for $15.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth include increasing demand for convenience food products, taste consistency demand among consumers, enhancement in retail channels serving these items and extended shelf life. On the other side factors such as growing competition among large companies are hampering the market growth.



Freezing conventional bakery products to preserve the same till the time they are consumed are called as frozen bakery products. Frozen bakery products can be kept fresh for long period. They offer maintenance of freshness and flavor of the food item. Many frozen bakery products such as frozen pizza crust, frozen breads, frozen cakes bread, frozen pastries and frozen patisserie are widely demanded. Storage of frozen bakery products at a proper temperature is necessary to ensure safety and to reduce wastage.



By Product, Frozen Cakes and Pastries segment is anticipated to have significant growth during forecast period. Increase in exports and imports of frozen cakes & pastries from leading regions, such as North America and Europe, are the factors behind its constantly rising market share in other parts of the world. Further, specialty cakes & pastries with low-protein wheat and high starch-gluten ratio are gaining massive acceptance, and are likely to add commendable market revenue.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to show growth potential in the market owing to emerging economies, increasing disposable income, the remarkable influence of Western culture growing in the standard of living among the population. In addition, China, in particular, is the largest country to hold the maximum share in the market due to the rapid urbanization and changing consumption pattern of consumers in this country.



Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Nestl SA

Conagra Brands, Inc

Aryzta AG

Vandemoortele NV

Campbell Soup Co

Lantmannen Unibake International

General Mills Inc

Tyson

Kellogg Company

Flowers Foods Inc

Associated British Foods plc

Europastry, S.A

Harry-Brot GmbH

Agrofert as

Kuchenmeister GmbH

Kobeya

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Custom Foods, Inc.

Pepperidge Farm

Premier Foods PLC

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

