Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HSDT Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT). Our investigation concerns whether Helius has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On January 22, 2019, White Diamond Research published an article stating that Helius’ phase III trial “missed its primary effectiveness endpoint” and that Helius “has redacted important trial info.” The article further states that the founders “have a history of questionable marketing practices” and that the former CEO “is now a fugitive.”

On this news, Helius’ share price fell by more than 11%, closing at $7.36 on January 23, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Helius shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Helius please go to https://bespc.com/hsdt/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.