Global Fracking Fluids Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Energy Shift Towards Gas and Energy Protection Fuelling Market Growth

Global Fracking Fluid market accounted for $26.68 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $83.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the important factors fuelling market growth include Energy shift towards gas and energy protection. However, environmental hazard caused by fracturing is expected to hamper the growth of the market. One of the major opportunities is the eco-friendly Fracking Fluids.



Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is a fine-stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by the process of drilling down into the earth before a pressured water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside that is a pressurized liquid called fracking fluid. Fluids used in the process are foam based, water-based, and gelled-oil-based products. Water, sand and chemicals are inoculated into the rock at more pressure that allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well. The process can be carried out steeply or, more commonly, by boring flat to the rock layer and can create new pathways to release gas or can be used to extend existing channels.



By fluid types, Water based fluids is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the product category over the forecast period. They are utilized to drill around 80% of the wells. Rising concern towards toxicity and biodegradation of fracking fluids is anticipated to fuel the water based fluids product response during the forecast period. Due to its capability to minimize erosion of weak rock formations and circulation loss, these fluids is estimated to gain importance over the forecast period.



By geography, North America is the global leader of this market during the estimate period. And the market is driven by the increase in fracking activities for oil & gas deposits. The U.S. is the foremost country with respect to country wise divide of the fracking fluids market in North America. This region gets an advance due to growth in the hydraulic fracturing of the shale oil & gas reserves. Those activities consume huge quantities of fracking fluids due to which this market continues to grow.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fracking Fluids Market, By Fluid Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gelled-Oil Based Fluids

5.3 Slick Water-Based Fluids

5.4 Foam-Based Fluids

5.5 Water Based Fluids

5.6 Oil Based Fluids

5.7 Synthetic Based Fluids

5.8 Other Base Fluids



6 Global Fracking Fluids Market, By Well Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Horizontal

6.3 Vertical



7 Global Fracking Fluids Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Scale Inhibitor

7.3 pH Adjusting Agent

7.4 Iron Control Agent

7.5 Gelling Agent

7.6 Friction Reducer

7.7 Cross-Linkers

7.8 Corrosion Inhibitor

7.9 Clay Stabilizer

7.10 Breaker

7.11 Biocide

7.12 Acid

7.13 Other Fracking Chemicals



8 Global Fracking Fluids Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Dow Chemical

10.3 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

10.4 Schlumberger Limited

10.5 Halliburton Co.

10.6 Baker Hughes

10.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

10.8 Solvay S.A.

10.9 Weatherford International Ltd

10.10 Akzonobel N.V.

10.11 Ashland Inc.

10.12 Albemarle Corporation

10.13 Nabors Industries

10.14 Clariant International Ltd.

10.15 FTS International

10.16 Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

10.17 Economy Polymers & Chemicals

10.18 Reagent Chemical and Research

10.19 Patterson-Uti Energy, Inc



