Jacada Introduces Interact 11 to Uniquely Enable Customer Service RPA, Intelligent Self-Service and Agent Engagement in One Hub

Release 11 empowers business users to effortlessly design and manage end-to-end customer service automation in one no-code development environment

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., provider of Autonomous CX solutions today announced that it has released Jacada Interact 11 , the latest release of its Customer Service Robotic Automation and AI Hub. With release 11, Jacada continues to rapidly provide capabilities to easily and intuitively build and manage automated customer service sequences through an easy-to-use Designer, helping organizations reduce development effort, increase business agility, and improve employee and customer experiences. Jacada Interact is the no-code customer service automation hub that enables business users to rapidly design and manage both agent assisted-service and customer self-service interactions. This new release has a crisp new user interface, yet Interact 11 was seamlessly designed to retain familiarity for existing cloud and on-premise deployments. Highlights of the release include:



Embedded Customer Service RPA Designer – business users can easily and intuitively build RPA sequences inside the Designer, using familiar Interact tools, and intertwine these sequences into any attended or un-attended customer service flow, allowing greater business agility.

business users can easily and intuitively build RPA sequences inside the Designer, using familiar Interact tools, and intertwine these sequences into any attended or un-attended customer service flow, allowing greater business agility. Real-Time Cognitive Analytics – Sentiment analysis can now serve as a real-time input and influencer in any Jacada Intelligent Assistant (IA) flow, drive full-context escalation to live agents, and sharpen off-line analytics that helps organizations in the continuous improvement process.

– Sentiment analysis can now serve as a real-time input and influencer in any (IA) flow, drive full-context escalation to live agents, and sharpen off-line analytics that helps organizations in the continuous improvement process. Enhanced User Interface – business users and IT personnel can now enjoy a state-of the art, intuitive and modern UI to control the customer service automation flows end to end.

/EIN News/ -- “Interact 11 merges the RPA universe with the Virtual Assistance universe, to enable enterprises to efficiently and effectively design and manage automated customer service flows from one place,” states Yoel Goldenberg, Chief Product Officer for Jacada. “Interact 11 will significantly increase enterprise’s business agility, which is so much needed in today’s dynamic business environment while also reducing time to deployment for our customers.”

Interact 11 is already serving Jacada’s cloud-based customers and is generally available for on-premise customers as of Sunday, January 27th, 2019.

About Jacada

Jacada’s automation expertise and IP within customer service operations continues to deliver end-to-end customer service automation solutions to global enterprises helping them move further down an autonomous CX path. From guiding the contact center agents and automating their manual tasks to fully automated customer self-service solutions, Jacada automates interactions while improving customer experience. Our 27 years of experience in automating customer service processes for global enterprises, together with proven outcome-focused integration capabilities, enable worry-free deployments with lower Total Cost of Ownership. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com .

Contact:

Dylon Mills

Sr. Product Manager

Jacada

770-352-1300

dmills@jacada.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.