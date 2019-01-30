InfoWorld Announces 2019 Technology of the Year Award Winners

Recognizing the 16 best products and services for IT professionals and businesses in the areas of software development, cloud computing, big data analytics, and machine learning

Boston, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s InfoWorld – the technology media brand committed to serving as the leading voice in emerging enterprise technology – today announces the winners of its 2019 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards . InfoWorld editors and reviewers are pleased to recognize 16 innovative technologies as the year’s best products in the areas of software development, cloud computing, big data analytics, and machine learning. ( Click to Tweet )



/EIN News/ -- The 16 products showcased within these awards – including massively scalable cloud databases, real-time stream processing platforms, cloud-native application stacks, and the most advanced libraries for machine learning and deep learning – are sweeping the technology community for delivering faster development cycles, higher-quality user experiences, cloud scalability, and deep business insights. These are the platforms and tools helping developers and IT organizations build and operate the next generation of business applications.

“It would be hard to overstate just how fast or dramatically the technology landscape is changing,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. “Containers, cloud, and machine learning are revolutionizing how business applications are developed and deployed. Our 2019 Technology of the Year Award winners are the platforms and tools ushering in a new generation of information technology.”

InfoWorld’s 2019 Technology of the Year Award Winners:

To learn more about the 2019 InfoWorld Technology of the Year recipients, visit InfoWorld.com .

About InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

Selected by InfoWorld Test Center editors and reviewers, the annual awards identify the best and most innovative products in the IT landscape. Winners are drawn from all of the products tested by InfoWorld throughout the past year, with the final selections made by InfoWorld’s Test Center staff. All products reviewed by the Test Center are eligible to be considered for a Technology of the Year award.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld from IDG is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers “ahead of the technology curve.” The InfoWorld Expert Contributor Network provides a unique perspective in the market; our editors provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld’s Web site ( InfoWorld.com ) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com .

